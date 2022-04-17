RIVER IN PERIL

People are also reading…
Sharing the Big Hole River: Ranches, fish and Butte brace for drought
The Big Hole River recently hit some of the lowest flows and highest temperatures recorded in modern times. The drop in water quantity poses risks to ranches, fish populations and other stakeholders.
The Big Hole River hit some of the lowest flows and highest temperatures recorded in modern times in 2021. Some stakeholders believe Montana is experiencing a thirst quench that may come to rival the drought of 1988, when parts of the Upper Big Hole dried up completely.
With scientists predicting a hotter, drier future, that means less water to go around. And if the Big Hole Valley has one chief lesson for the world, it’s that each drop is precious.
Dreams, Blood, a wild man and a flood - A history of the Big Hole
For centuries, indigenous peoples occupied the Big Hole Valley - an area that later provided an Old West microcosm of the exploits of white men and women seeking wealth, or a simpler life or something akin to biblical dominion.
For centuries, indigenous populations hunted, gathered, quarried stone and traded in and around the valley of the river that became known as the Big Hole. Life changed irrevocably for indigenous tribes in the Rocky Mountain West after the expedition led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.
After that, the Big Hole River Valley provided an Old West microcosm of the exploits of white men and women seeking wealth or a simpler life or something akin to biblical dominion.
Where competing interests converge: Groups collaborate to protect Big Hole River
With the Big Hole River facing multiple threats to water quality, collaboration among the valley's many stakeholders seems to be as important to the health of the river as deep and lingering snows.
The Big Hole River largely escaped the fate of the Clark Fork, which was polluted by mining and smelting tied to boom times Butte, and remains clean and cold enough to support a blue-ribbon trout fishery. But like many of Montana’s rivers, the Big Hole faces threats to water quality.
As the climate changes, as snowpacks dwindle, as people seek to build trophy homes on sacrosanct sites, as heavy metals seep and nutrients wash, it seems that collaboration among stakeholders is as necessary to the health of the Big Hole River as deep and lingering snows.
Tipping point territory: Development taking toll on Big Hole River
Constraints against subdivision development in the Big Hole Valley include conservation easements and the survival of large-scale ranching by people whose familial roots run deep.
One stakeholder likened the Big Hole’s vulnerability to that of the Golden Goose, the folk tale bird whose largesse was throttled by the sort of greed that could replace cows with condos.
Possible constraints against subdivision development in the valley include conservation easements and the survival of large-scale, responsible ranching operations. Take the family ranches off the landscape and subdivisions are likely to take their place.