Ries undecided on another mayoral run in Walkerville: 'I'm not Joe Biden'

Butte-Silver Bow's charter says it may exercise all the powers of a city in Montana, but it may not do that in Walkerville without the town's consent. During Ries’ tenure as mayor, it has opted in on Butte-Silver Bow’s zoning regulations and it now has the same trash service McGree Trucking provides for most of urban Butte.

But it still has some independence, and that was one reason former Walkerville Mayor Al Beavis, a longtime friend to Ries who died last year, encouraged Ries to keep the mayor’s gavel as long as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He kept telling me I had to keep running because he didn’t want to see Walkerville lose its autonomy, and you know, there’s not a lot of old-timers left up here who were actually born and raised up here.”

Ries fits that bill.

His grandparents lived in Walkerville and although Ries was a teacher and coach for the Butte School District for 37 years, he’s still living in the same house his parents moved into when he was 7. So he certainly meets all eligibility requirements.

To run for mayor or town council in Walkerville, you have to be a resident of Montana and Walkerville for at least two years (by the time of election) and a registered voter in Butte-Silver Bow County. To run for alderman, you must live in the ward you are applying for.