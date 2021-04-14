Ries undecided on another mayoral run in Walkerville: 'I'm not Joe Biden'

Walkerville has drawn so few candidates for local office in recent years, there’s been no need for a primary or even a general election. Single candidates got in by acclamation.
This year, as it stands now, someone new might need to run for mayor, too.
John Ries, who was appointed as Walkerville’s mayor in 2012 and hasn’t been challenged since, says he’s 74 now and not sure if he’ll “run” again when the filing period opens on April 22.
“I’m not Joe Biden,” Ries said Wednesday with a chuckle. “I don’t know if I’m ready to do this until I’m 78.”
There are three elected posts up in the town of about 700 people this year — mayor and two of four alderman seats. The council seats are currently held by Annette Bolton in Ward 1 and Don Horne in Ward 2. Their terms are up Dec. 31, the same for Ries.
Ries said he was “kind of debating” another bid.
“I’ve had a couple of people ask me if I would run again but I’ve got to weigh the options here and see,” he said. “I enjoy it. I do enjoy it. I enjoy working with people that I've been working with. But I’ve got to make up my mind here pretty quick.”
Walkerville sits atop Butte and has its own boundaries, its own mayor and its own town council, having rejected a merger with the rest of Butte and Silver Bow County in 1976.
Butte-Silver Bow's charter says it may exercise all the powers of a city in Montana, but it may not do that in Walkerville without the town's consent. During Ries’ tenure as mayor, it has opted in on Butte-Silver Bow’s zoning regulations and it now has the same trash service McGree Trucking provides for most of urban Butte.
But it still has some independence, and that was one reason former Walkerville Mayor Al Beavis, a longtime friend to Ries who died last year, encouraged Ries to keep the mayor’s gavel as long as possible.
“He kept telling me I had to keep running because he didn’t want to see Walkerville lose its autonomy, and you know, there’s not a lot of old-timers left up here who were actually born and raised up here.”
Ries fits that bill.
His grandparents lived in Walkerville and although Ries was a teacher and coach for the Butte School District for 37 years, he’s still living in the same house his parents moved into when he was 7. So he certainly meets all eligibility requirements.
To run for mayor or town council in Walkerville, you have to be a resident of Montana and Walkerville for at least two years (by the time of election) and a registered voter in Butte-Silver Bow County. To run for alderman, you must live in the ward you are applying for.
If there were enough candidates to necessitate a primary, it would be held Sept. 14. If a general election is needed, it would be on Nov. 2.
But as Linda Sajor-Joyce, Butte-Silver Bow’s clerk and recorder, noted to The Montana Standard, there haven’t been enough candidates in recent years to hold a primary or general election.
In 2013, an alderman seat actually went unclaimed following the 2013 election after three voters wrote in the name “Loggins." There were two Walkerville residents with that last name, and regardless, votes for write-ins don't count without a first name.
Ries was appointed as mayor in early 2012 after Mayor Bernie Harrington died. Ries had served on the town council for years prior to that, including as its president.
He was unchallenged in 2013 when he ran for a full four-year term and was the lone candidate in 2017, too. Ries says that has as much to do with the times as it does himself.
“I think it speaks to politics in general,” he said. “I just think people are kind of hesitant to get involved.”
Besides meeting eligibility criteria, a $15 filing fee is required for the mayor and alderperson positions. Forms are available in the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, 155 W. Granite St., Room 208 or call 406-497-6335. Office hours are 6 a.m to 5 p.m.