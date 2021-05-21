Ries to Walkerville: `I'm going to run again'

“We specifically want land around the Blaine School so we can do something with that because it’s just been sitting there since we shut it up,” he said.

For years now, Ries has been on a committee that has raised money and worked to keep the St. Lawrence church in good shape. Built in 1897, it’s one of the oldest and most ornately decorated churches in the area and became Walkerville’s decades ago when the Catholic Diocese in Helena slated it for demolition.

There are no longer regular church services in the building but the committee rents it out for weddings and other gatherings and puts the money toward upkeep. The church got a new roof in 2014, but it needs a new coat of paint now among other things.

Ries wants to make sure the committee keeps going so the church keeps standing.

“A lot of people who are on that St. Lawrence committee are getting up in years like I am so we may need to reconfigure that church committee so there’s a group of people to make sure it is maintained and cleaned before weddings and all that,” he said.

Ries also wants to get storm-water improvements made and said he hopes to land grants to build a fire hall where the town’s volunteer fire department can house all four of its vehicles. They’re in a few locations now.