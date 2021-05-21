Ries to Walkerville: `I'm going to run again'

John Ries didn’t know a few weeks ago whether he’d run for mayor again in Walkerville, the town of 700 or so that sits atop Butte and relishes its autonomy from Butte-Silver Bow County government.
When the filing period opened in April, Ries said he was 74, and unlike Joe Biden, “I don’t know if I’m ready to do this until I’m 78.”
Turns out he’s ready.
“I’m going to run again,” he told The Montana Standard on Thursday.
Ries said he enjoyed the job, liked working with others in Walkerville and wanted to see several things get done over the next four years.
He hopes the town can get ownership of some land long held by the Atlantic Richfield Co. and wants to get some new folks involved in maintaining the historical St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, among other things.
“I want to make sure that all gets done and there are a couple of other little things,” he said.
Ries was appointed mayor in early 2012 after Mayor Bernie Harrington died. Ries had served on the town council for years prior to that, including as its president.
He was unchallenged in 2013 when he ran for a full four-year term and was the lone candidate in 2017, too. He filed for re-election Thursday and so far, he’s the only candidate.
Cathy Tutty, a longtime Walkerville resident and the town’s attorney, was glad to hear that.
“It’s his home,” Tutty said Friday. “There isn’t a back alley or a creek or a nook or a cranny that he doesn’t know. I trust he’s the right guy. Walkerville has always been loyal to its mayors and the mayors have always been loyal to Walkerville’s people.”
Walkerville has its own boundaries, its own mayor and its own town council, having rejected a merger with the rest of Butte and Silver Bow County in 1976.
Butte-Silver Bow's charter says it may exercise all the powers of a city in Montana, but can’t do that in Walkerville without the town's consent. During Ries’ tenure as mayor, it has opted in on Butte-Silver Bow’s zoning regulations and it now has the same trash service McGree Trucking provides for most of urban Butte.
But it still has some independence, and that was one reason former Walkerville Mayor Al Beavis, a longtime friend to Ries who died last year, encouraged Ries to keep the mayor’s gavel as long as possible.
Ries noted that Atlantic Richfield, as part of a consent decree on Superfund responsibilities, is to ultimately transfer much of the land it has owned to Butte-Silver Bow. He wants to see some of those lands in Walkerville transferred to the town.
“We specifically want land around the Blaine School so we can do something with that because it’s just been sitting there since we shut it up,” he said.
For years now, Ries has been on a committee that has raised money and worked to keep the St. Lawrence church in good shape. Built in 1897, it’s one of the oldest and most ornately decorated churches in the area and became Walkerville’s decades ago when the Catholic Diocese in Helena slated it for demolition.
There are no longer regular church services in the building but the committee rents it out for weddings and other gatherings and puts the money toward upkeep. The church got a new roof in 2014, but it needs a new coat of paint now among other things.
Ries wants to make sure the committee keeps going so the church keeps standing.
“A lot of people who are on that St. Lawrence committee are getting up in years like I am so we may need to reconfigure that church committee so there’s a group of people to make sure it is maintained and cleaned before weddings and all that,” he said.
Ries also wants to get storm-water improvements made and said he hopes to land grants to build a fire hall where the town’s volunteer fire department can house all four of its vehicles. They’re in a few locations now.
Tutty is just glad he’s running again.