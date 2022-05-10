Ridge Waters to open in early June with sharper sights on safety

There will be separate sessions and limits on attendance at Butte’s popular waterpark again this summer but this time it has little to do with COVID-19.

As it turns out, steps taken in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic were beneficial in other ways so officials plan to keep the primary ones in place for the three-month season that’s expected to start in early June.

And capping the number of patrons at 300 per session, not counting those coming in for cabana rentals, shouldn’t be a big deal because daily attendance averaged 258 in 2019 — the last season that wasn’t affected by COVID.

“We were (capped) at 250 last year but we didn’t turn anybody away, either,” said Butte-Silver Bow Parks Director Bob Lazzari.

Like last year, the park will be open from noon to 3 p.m., closed for an hour and then open again from 4 to 7 p.m. Officials discovered that closing for an hour between sessions improved overall sanitation and safety as well. The latter has to do with lifeguards.

“Standing outside in the sun that is so intense here in the summertime — the kids (lifeguards) get worn out and it’s exhausting being out there and having to be very attentive the whole time,” said Stacey Butler, the chief lifeguard at Ridge Waters.

“Having that break in between gives them the opportunity to get something to eat, to really fully rehydrate, and a lot of times the lifeguards will swim during that break which helps them cool off and kind of maintain body temperature,” she said. “And just having their eyes off the water for a while rejuvenates so they’re able to focus.”

Mark Fisher, who manages Ridge Waters for Butte-Silver Bow, said a lot of aquatics directors in Montana discovered the same benefits and are doing the same thing.

“It’s a huge safety protocol,” he said. “It just helps them (lifeguards) focus on their job.”

The goal is to open Ridge Waters on June 4-5, a Saturday and Sunday, close again for three days and then open full-time on June 9. Butte’s public schools close for the summer on June 8 and most of the park’s lifeguards are high school students.

The park is closed if thunderstorms roll in but usually stays open on really chilly days, which are not uncommon in Butte, because the water is maintained at 85 degrees. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the goal is to keep the park open through Labor Day weekend.

During the hour breaks in 2020 and 2021, all pool equipment and surroundings were cleaned as a precaution due to COVID. That will continue this summer, not only because the virus is still around. It’s just good practice and keeps the park clean.

It was a struggle to get enough lifeguards certified last year because the county was relying on outside contractors to do it. This year, Butler and Fisher are certified lifeguard instructors through the Red Cross, can teach and certify lifeguards, and many have been certified and hired already and more should be in the coming days.

Fisher and Butler weren’t the only ones who noticed the sharper attentiveness of the lifeguards last year.

“We had tremendous feedback from families and parents last year,” Butler said. “They commented specifically that having the break seems to make the lifeguards more alert and have quicker response times.

“And the lifeguards are drilled, meaning there are objects that I place in the water without their knowledge that they have to recognize and retrieve,” she said. “With the break in between, their response times are just faster.”

