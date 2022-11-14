Ridge Waters cash close to 2018 opening season; indoor golf on the upswing

Final figures aren’t in yet but revenue at Ridge Waters this past summer will rival the waterpark’s first season in Butte, and a county official believes the strong showing doesn’t just reflect the wane of COVID.

Ridge Waters Manager Mark Fisher says it’s really a statement about Stodden Park.

“It was that people still want to go out and with all the uptick with everything in this park — it’s a destination park,” Fisher said Monday after a meeting of the Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Board. “I mean, people are starting to understand it’s a destination park.

“They come in, they see the playground, they see Ridge Waters, they see this golf course, they see the carousel. I think it’s all about what we did at Stodden Park.”

Fisher said this past outdoor season at Highland View Golf Course, which was still going until post-Halloween snows covered the links, was also prosperous based on preliminary numbers.

“I have achieved the most revenue since I’ve been here — in six years,” Fisher said.

He attributes that to several factors, including a new irrigation system and other course upgrades completed this year as part of a $10 million facelift at Stodden Park funded by the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation.

Outdoor golf will be possible again at Highland View if the snow clears, even temporarily, but the indoor simulator is open year-round and business is on the upswing given the weather outside. Winter league play started Monday.

“We’re here 12 months out of the year,” said Fisher, who also oversees Highland View.

The $8.7 million waterpark opened in 2018, was an immediate hit and took in more than $250,000 in revenue that first season. About $150,000 of that was from admissions, another $85,000 was from concessions and much of the rest was from cabana rentals.

COVID and a mechanical issue pushed back opening day at Ridge Waters in 2020 to July 21 and attendance was ultimately capped at 100 for each of two sessions. The caps were even tighter in the beginning.

Up to 250 people per session were allowed last year and in early June, some folks had to be turned away because of it. The park also struggled to get enough lifeguards.

Things were back to normal when the park opened in early June and despite at least 10 afternoon sessions being closed due to storms and lightning in late June, preliminary revenue figures are close to the 2018 inaugural season and more than $10,000 in donations will be recorded soon.

That includes $5,000 the Rotary Club of Butte donated to cover admissions for kids from lower-income families, Fisher told the parks board. The money will go to the nonprofit Butte Parks and Trails Foundation, which helps fund park improvements, and then be turned over to Butte-Silver Bow.

“That was very nice of them,” Fisher said. “It was a very generous donation from the Rotary Club.”

There were no attendance caps this season and hot, dry weather in the late summer made up for the afternoon sessions that were closed in early summer due to storms, Fisher said. And this summer, with the county handling all lifeguard training, there were no problems retaining lifeguards.

Also, the park was open through Sunday, Aug. 28 — later than any other waterpark in Montana, Fisher said.

“All in all on Ridge Waters I can say it was a very successful season,” Fisher said.

The indoor simulator at the clubhouse is open seven days a week as is the recently opened Back 9 Sports Bar and Grille.