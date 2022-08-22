Richard Thomas honored for 60 years on Tri-County fair board

DEER LODGE — For the past 60 years, Richard Thomas has been a dedicated Tri-County Fair Board member, but decided to retire in December 2021. He and his wife, Shirley, were honored for their many years of service Friday evening prior to the livestock sale at the Tri-County Fair.

At the urging of Frank Westfall, the Vo-Ag/FFA Advisor at Powell County High School, Thomas agreed to be a fair board member in 1961, at age 25. He was the youngest ever to be approved by the county commissioners — a distinction he continues to hold.

“I reluctantly agreed, but told Mr. Westfall that if the commissioners approved me, that I would be a dedicated board member,” Thomas recalled. He credits Bill and May Applegate for being his mentors in the early years.

The Thomases have worked with kids all their lives. They enjoy the young people and love being able to visit with them about their projects at the fair.

“If there was a problem, while I don’t agree with all the rules in the fair book, I stuck to the rules and never bent. Some people thought I was hard-nosed, and got angry with me or urged me to bend a little. I never bent,'' Thomas said.

Through the years, he has done a little bit of everything to help make the fair a success, but livestock was his focus — helping with stalls and bedding. You could often find him on his skid-steer or in a gator working and doing errands around the fairgrounds. He credits RDO Equipment of Missoula with their generosity in lending any type of equipment he needed.

“When I first started, fair work was from Monday to Monday. I’d get up and out by 5 a.m. to come to the fairgrounds from home in Gold Creek, and wouldn’t leave until 11 to 12 p.m. and be back by 6 a.m. the next day. After a couple of years, he and Shirley stayed at the fairgrounds in a camp trailer.

“Sometimes the night watchman would wake me up three or four times if there was a problem in the barns,” Thomas said.

In those days, livestock judging was done outside on the gravel. Richard said he always dreamed of having a big building to house the livestock and have room for a show ring.

In 1995, there were too many animals for the livestock barn and tents were rented. After the fair, a number of people envisioned a pavilion. It took dedication, generosity and the hard work of volunteers to make the dream come to fruition. The Chutney Foundation, awarded the initial $150,000 matching grant then private and corporate donations and grants made the 36,000-square-foot Blue Ribbon Pavilion a reality in 1997.

Shirley was in 4-H as a youngster and has been a leader for 55 years —– first for the Golden Nugget club until it ceased to be, and now as a Leader at Large. She began helping as a judge’s clerk at the fair in 1972. In those days there was no program schedule and no runners to tell kids when their class was going to show.

She said, “The judge’s book was the guide for the show and the clerk was continually asked, ‘when does my class show?’ One day, Mr. Westfall, who was keeping the records, was so frustrated he dropped the book in my lap saying ‘here you do it!’ and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Their children and grandchildren participated in the Tri-County Fair and they are proud the tradition continues as their great-grandchildren, who live in Texas, are showing beef cattle in several states.

Richard said, “It is good to look back and see kids, who are now adults, with their kids in 4-H or FFA. The Fair Board members have been outstanding to work with, and the county commissioners have provided what is needed. Phil Murphy and Wayne Slaught and I did a lot of work together on different projects.

“I believe that if you are going to do something like this you need to put 100 percent out, and I did.”