Sugar beet lime from Billings and fertilizing turkey droppings from a farm in Minnesota helped new vegetation put down roots.

Manmade structures meant to mimic beaver dams captured sediment.

Regional Superfund work often seems to linger like house guests from hell.

Yet every now and then remediation wraps up on specific sites or portions thereof. For example, cleanup of the East Anaconda Yards paved the way for The Forge Hotel, construction of the Murdoch’s Home and Ranch Supply store and likely more to come.

On Friday, the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, a key player in regional Superfund restoration and remediation, celebrated the completed cleanup of state lands on Stucky Ridge and within pollution battered portions of the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area near Anaconda.

The work took about 15 years, a comparative eyeblink by the Superfund calendar.

On April 4, EPA and the NRDP jointly certified that the remediation was finished. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality concurred.

“The NRDP, the state and EPA worked quite well together,” said Doug Martin, restoration program chief for the NRDP.

“It was a very good collaboration of all the parties,” he said. “We’re proud and happy that we got to this point.”

Carl Nyman, Superfund coordinator for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, said local government also celebrates the cleanup’s completion.

“Anaconda-Deer Lodge County is really excited about this milestone for a couple of reasons,” Nyman said. “NRDP and their contractors implemented some innovative and creative restoration ideas on these properties, and the fact EPA has approved their work shows that NRDP’s ideas are working.

“Secondly, this approval opens the door for the county to begin working with NRDP to perform similar work on the hills around Anaconda,” Nyman said.

The EPA added the Anaconda Company Smelter Site to its National Priorities List 40 years ago. The Stucky Ridge unit north of Anaconda and the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area south of the city became known as the Anaconda Uplands.

Aerial emissions from the huge Anaconda smelter stack settled far and wide around Anaconda and the Deer Lodge Valley during the smelter’s decades of processing copper ore from Butte.

The Mount Haggin portion of the Anaconda Uplands was denuded from the effects of airborne emissions bearing toxic heavy metals. In addition, heavy logging to fuel the smelter took a toll.

A double whammy befell Stucky Ridge, adjacent to the Old Works operations north of Warm Springs Creek: Airborne emissions issuing from the Old Works and, later, from the larger Washoe Smelter left a moonscape.

“For 100 years there was nothing but thistle and weeds,” said Greg Mullen, an environmental scientist for NRDP during the bulk of the work on the Anaconda Uplands.

Rich Prodgers of Bighorn Environmental Sciences recommended NRDP try a specific type of lime – sugar beet lime – with deep tilling to mitigate the acidic soils.

Work on Stucky Ridge covered about 480 acres and began around 2009. The Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area site included problem areas totaling about 250 acres addressed during cleanup and restoration. Work there began around 2011.

Site challenges included steep slopes. Helicopters sometimes helped with seeding or the dispersal of turkey droppings.

Charlie Coleman, EPA’s remedial project manager for the Anaconda Company Smelter Site, said that “techniques developed by NRDP for addressing steep slope areas are now being used by Superfund on similar areas of the Anaconda Smelter site.”

Money for the Anaconda Uplands remediation and restoration came from a 2008 settlement with the Atlantic Richfield Co., which had purchased the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977 and was thus on the hook for cleanup costs. The $13.3 million was allocated to NRDP to complete remediation of state-owned lands within the Anaconda Company Smelter Site.

With remediation complete of the Anaconda Uplands, the NRDP will move ahead to perform restoration on county-owned lands in the Anaconda area. The agency said it will work with Anaconda-Deer Lodge County to develop a draft restoration plan.

Mullen spent several years on the Anaconda Uplands sites. He said agencies, consultants and contractors worked well together. The Big Hole Watershed Committee also pitched in, he said, with both remediation and restoration in the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area.

Mullen said he is proud of the results.

“It was a good project,” he said. “I definitely enjoyed it.”

Nyman said Atlantic Richfield itself has completed remediation work he described as excellent.

“When finished, they will have planted one million trees and shrubs, as well as a variety of native grasses,” he said. “As Atlantic Richfield nears completion of their work this year, the NRDP restoration work will follow closely behind.

“Hopefully, we’ll receive enough moisture each year so that all of these new trees, shrubs and grasses can multiply and thrive,” Nyman said.