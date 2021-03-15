Restriction easement likely near as Butte reaches two key metrics; slots available for Wednesday’s vaccine clinic

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department released Monday its weekly COVID-19 data report, and the numbers look promising for a likely ease in restrictions on various establishments effective on 8 a.m. Friday, March 19, according to County Health Officer Karen Sullivan.

In any circumstance, the Board of Health will continue, at least in the near term, a local mandate requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places.

For the week of March 6-12, the Health Department reported 36 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 18 cases from the previous week of Feb. 27-March 5, when 54 new cases were reported.

Based on those 36 new cases, daily average cases for the week of March 6-12 was five, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of eight. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of March 6-12 was 15, down from 22 per 100,000 the previous week.

The county’s current positivity rate – the percent of people testing positive in a given time period – went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 4.4% in the time period of March 3-9, down from 5.7% during the previous time period.