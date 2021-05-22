Restoration waiting In wings for airport jet

The F-86 Sabre fighter jet outside Bert Mooney Airport is long overdue for restorative work, and the Airport Authority Board has formed a committee to figure out how to make it happen. Board chairman Dave Holman said the jet needs a new canopy, a new coat of paint and new tires. The current canopy is in bad shape, he said, and the tires are rotted by the sun. The committee is also considering improving the landscaping and positioning of the plane, if funds are available.
“We’ve been talking about renovating this for, I’d say, the last five to six years,” Holman said.
Holman has been on the board for about 13 years, and he says in that time the plane hasn’t received any maintenance. He estimates the tires have needed to be replaced for a decade.
Any work on the plane has to be approved by the U.S. Air Force and the county, since the plane is on loan to the county from the National Museum of the United States Air Force, and the airport is just its display location.
“It’s not our jet,” Airport Manager Pam Chamberlin said. “We’re just trying to make it look presentable.”
Maintenance beyond basic cleaning requires a crane to remove the plane from its display pylons. Holman said this ladder of negotiations has discouraged maintenance in the past and is one of the reasons the plane is long overdue for some fresh parts. Now that the committee has talked to the Air Force and the county, they’re moving forward on logistics.
“This is just something we’ve been wanting to do for a while, so now that the committee’s together, the ball’s rolling,” Holman said.
District 3 County Commissioner Hattie Thatcher serves on the board and has been acting as a sort of liaison between the airport and the county for this project. She sees the renovations as a “sign of respect” to military service members and the plane itself.
Previous Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer left behind at least $3,300 for the jet renovation. The committee still hasn’t determined exactly how much the project will cost. Holman says a local glass company is looking at options for a replacement for the canopy.
The committee will have its first meeting sometime at the end of this month or the beginning of June and will meet monthly after that if schedules allow. Membership consists of Holman, Chamberlin, Thatcher, Airport Assistant Manager Rick Ryan, Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stephanie Sorini, and local artist Mike Hamblin.