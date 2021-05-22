Restoration waiting In wings for airport jet

The F-86 Sabre fighter jet outside Bert Mooney Airport is long overdue for restorative work, and the Airport Authority Board has formed a committee to figure out how to make it happen. Board chairman Dave Holman said the jet needs a new canopy, a new coat of paint and new tires. The current canopy is in bad shape, he said, and the tires are rotted by the sun. The committee is also considering improving the landscaping and positioning of the plane, if funds are available.

“We’ve been talking about renovating this for, I’d say, the last five to six years,” Holman said.

Holman has been on the board for about 13 years, and he says in that time the plane hasn’t received any maintenance. He estimates the tires have needed to be replaced for a decade.

Any work on the plane has to be approved by the U.S. Air Force and the county, since the plane is on loan to the county from the National Museum of the United States Air Force, and the airport is just its display location.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not our jet,” Airport Manager Pam Chamberlin said. “We’re just trying to make it look presentable.”