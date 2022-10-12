Resilience: Fighting back against Butte's fentanyl and opioid crisis

ABOUT THIS PROJECT: Substance abuse - especially that of fentanyl - has affected families and communities across the country. Butte is no exception, and people have begun searching for a solution. This coverage collection from The Montana Standard newsroom dives into Butte's ongoing battle with addiction and drug abuse, and the rapid emergence of fentanyl in the community.

The growing fentanyl crisis and Butte's efforts to fight it:

Fentanyl taking hold, taking lives in Butte Opioid-related overdoses due to fentanyl took 35 lives in Butte-Silver Bow County from 2011 to 2020, and although final county data isn’t in for 2021, local officials expect higher numbers.

As a widespread drug scourge, methamphetamine is still king in Butte, Montana, but there’s a growing menace on its heels that can take lives in mere minutes.

It already has.

“I’d say meth is the biggest one (problem) we have but it’s followed pretty closely by opiates, especially counterfeit opiates,” said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester. “They’re not the legally produced pills, they are counterfeit oxycodone pills that are laced with fentanyl, and that’s what we’re seeing here in our community.”

‘I hand out NARCAN like Tic-Tacs’: Options for residents with opioid, fentanyl dependence NARCAN, the brand name for naloxone, is a line of defense that can reverse the effects of fentanyl overdose and help restore normal breathing, and is available in the form of a nasal spray.

NARCAN, the brand name for naloxone, is a line of defense that can reverse the effects of fentanyl overdose and help restore normal breathing, and is available in the form of a nasal spray.

Fentanyl-related deaths increased 116% from 2019 to 2020 in Montana. The dramatic climb in fatalities prompted the state government to make NARCAN more readily available.

Sheriff Ed Lester estimates his department has saved dozens of lives by using the NARCAN kits that he and his deputies carry.

B-SB, others organizing effort to combat fentanyl in Butte Butte-Silver Bow is joining with Father Patrick Beretta, health officials and others to combat the fentanyl scourge in Butte.

Butte-Silver Bow is joining with Father Patrick Beretta, health officials, Sheriff Ed Lester, firefighters and others in mounting a community effort to combat the fentanyl scourge here.

The county helped establish a “community action team” to address a rash of teen suicides in Butte in late 2013 and 2014 and through meetings, grants, education and other efforts, it made a difference. Leaders say a similar action team is needed to address the fentanyl crisis locally.

‘The new devil’: Community action team, created to combat fentanyl problem, has first meeting Professionals and community members alike showed up to the first meeting of an action team designed to combat the worsening fentanyl crisis in Butte.

Educators, members of law enforcement, government officials, medical professionals, addiction counselors, and community members recently attended the first meeting of an action team designed to combat the worsening fentanyl crisis in Butte.

“We want to fix the bridge. We want to build signs,” one attendee said. “We want to inform people before they fall into the river that there are resources, avenues and ways to be healthy.”

A meeting attendee described fentanyl as "the new devil."

Gianforte says Butte a state leader in fighting fentanyl Gov. Greg Gianforte says Butte is “leading the state” in local efforts to combat the fentanyl scourge that’s claiming lives across Montana.

The governor recently spoke to more than a dozen people who are part of a “community action team” working to fight the fentanyl epidemic locally.

“I think fentanyl and drug addiction is the largest issue facing communities across the state — the disintegration of the family, the property crimes, violent crimes, just the tragic loss of life,” Gianforte said. “You are leading the state in community-based efforts.”

The governor said law enforcement in Montana was working hard to confiscate fentanyl, a statement backed up by Montana Highway Patrol leaders.

Their stories: Butte residents recount their journeys from addiction, to recovery

Bill Deavel:

National Recovery Month: Deavel: 'There is hope' Peer support workers feels a new sense of urgency working with those struggling with substance use because of the deadly potential of fentanyl.

"I thought ‘Why not recover? Is it possible? Can I do this? Do I want to do this?’” said Deavel, who then asked himself what stood in the way of recovery.

“The resounding answer in my head was myself,” Deavel said. “The recovery process started at that point.”

His sobriety date is June 25, 2007. He endured 15 years of addiction. He’s had 15 years of recovery.

Colton Myers:

National Recovery Month: Local man finds community in addiction recovery Myers has been sober for one year, four months and three days, according to an app on his phone.

When now 30-year-old Colton Myers was 25, he started using Adderall, a nervous system stimulant prescribed to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

And when Myers was 26, he turned to methamphetamine.

But Myers recently graduated the SPIRIT Home on June 1 and has been sober for one year, four months and three days.

Kay Olsen

National Recovery Month: Butte woman learning to live again Born and raised in Butte, Kay Olsen grew up all too familiar with addiction.

At various times in her life, between the ages of 11 and 31, Olsen tried everything — to excess — be it alcohol, prescription drugs, cocaine or methamphetamine.

Olsen left rehab on Feb. 3, 2020, and has been sober since and is providing peer support at the Montana Chemical Dependency Center.

It’s been a rough road, but she is now learning to live again.

Demetrius Fassas

National Recovery Month: Demetrius Fassas reaping rewards of recovery Like most alcoholics and addicts, Demetrius Fassas didn’t just have a drinking problem. He had a thinking problem.

Like most recovering alcoholics and addicts, Fassas knows that changing one's thinking is crucial.

“When you’re hardwired for self-destruction like I was, it takes a whole lot of mindfulness and manual programming, as I like to call it, in order to see improvements,” Fassas said.

Through a 12-step program, introspection, awareness and a lot of help and backing from others, Fassas has powers today he never knew he had.

Matthew Kiewiet

The editor of the Montana Standard is not yet four years removed from when he made the best decision of his life.

In Kiewiet's own words:

When I chose to eliminate alcohol from my life, I hadn’t lost everything. My life never reached a stereotypical “rock bottom.” But it could have if one or two brief moments in time turned out differently, and I realize how lucky I am.