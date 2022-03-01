Residents want July 3 fireworks show moved from 'M' on Big Butte

A group of Butte-Silver Bow residents that includes two former commissioners wants to buck tradition by moving Butte’s annual July 3 fireworks show from the “M” on Big Butte to the Bell Diamond Mineyard.

They’ve formally asked commissioners to consider the change, saying the “fireworks extravaganza” at the headframe site to the east would be visible to all of Butte, pay homage to Butte’s mining past and pose fewer fire dangers.

“In the forty-plus years that our city has enjoyed fireworks off the “M,” plants, trees and grasses have made a great comeback on the hill,” former five-term Commissioner Mike Sheehy wrote in a letter to council. “As such, many residents have growing concerns about the fire danger associated with the fireworks.”

The letter is signed by Sheehy, former Commissioner Ristine Hall and six other residents and is to be considered for the first time when the council meets Wednesday night.

Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw is recommending the request be set aside, so at the next meeting commissioners can learn more details and ask questions before deciding any next steps. But if a majority wants to kill it outright Wednesday night, they could.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said he’s heard suggestions over the years that a new location be found. But the show has been staged from the “M” since at least the early 1970s and changing that tradition, he said, is “a big hill to climb.”

“I don’t think we ever take anything off the table but I think there has to be consensus among all parties that it would be the best move for us,” he said.

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Zach Osborne said fire concerns are inherent with major fireworks shows “no matter where you have them,” and the Big Butte near Montana Tech is no exception.

“We do have multiple fires every year on that hillside during the show,” he said. “That hillside gets little spot fires, but luckily, we’ve been able to put those fires out fairly fast before they spread. If it happened to be a windy night, it would be basically a different story.”

Under an agreement between fire officials and the company that sets off the fireworks, the show would be canceled if it’s too windy, Osborne said. But there are challenges regardless of winds.

“The vegetation up on the hill — we are getting a few more trees, the grass is getting a little longer, and that doesn’t make it easier to put a fire out,” he said.

Osborne said the department always has a truck and firefighters at the launch site farther below, and they also drive through the Uptown area checking for any fires.

They have managed well over the years, he said, but, “There may be other locations that would allow for a safer fireworks show.”

Sheehy acknowledged the power of tradition in Butte but said, “If people really look at it, they will see that danger outweighs tradition.”

Sheehy was a maintenance engineer for years at Kennedy Elementary School, which is just below the “M,” and he has seen the increase in trees and vegetation on the hill.

“Every year they have several fires after the fireworks and my fear is that we could have a forest fire on the “M” that could be catastrophic,” Sheehy said. “The Bell Diamond has a wider view shed, really, and pretty much everything around the Bell Diamond is dirt. And there are no homes for quite a distance.”

The mineyard is just south of the Granite Mountain Memorial in the Walkerville area and is closed off to the public by fencing and a gate. It does offer a great view of most of Butte, as does the Big Butte.

“We’re also in the Mining City so this kind of pays tribute to the people who died in the fire up there,” he said, referring to the Granite Mountain-Speculator Mine disaster in 1917 that killed 166 people. “It pays tribute to the workers.”

Gallagher said the show from the “M” provides a “spectacular view” of the fireworks and the pyrotechnic technicians and firefighters prepare for any contingencies. But he said the growth in vegetation on the hill does present challenges.

Shaw, the council chair, said she is taking a neutral position on the request for now but wants a lot more information on the proposed change.

Commissioners already made one change to fireworks tradition this year when they reduced a 12-day window for selling and lighting fireworks around the Fourth of July to eight days.

