Residents encouraged to 'Buy It in Butte'

Back by popular demand is the “Buy It in Butte” initiative. So successful last year, the decision was made to do it again.

The initiative is a team effort on the part of Butte media outlets, including The Montana Standard, ABC FOX Montana, Cherry Creek Media, KBOW/KOPR, KXLF, and NBC Montana. Also promoting “shop local” for the 2021 holiday season are the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce and Butte Local Development Corp.

As a part of this seasonal program, The Montana Standard will be profiling some of the participating businesses each week in December.

Each participating business has been given the same series of questions to answer. The pertinent answers help potential shoppers know more about the businesses and their products. It also gives them some personal insights about the owners.

The pandemic has been with us for nearly two years now and these men and women have put their hearts and souls into keeping their doors open. At times, it’s been a real struggle.

So, take some time to get to know these businesses on a more personal level and do your part to “Buy It in Butte.”

Sure, there’s a chance you may find that special gift online but you won’t get that personalized treatment and the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping a fellow resident keep his or her business afloat.

That’s what is called a win-win situation — have fun shopping!

Kally’s Korner, 102 N. Main St.

“It (buying local) means supporting local businesses who give back to our community.” — Deb McGloin, owner

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Clothing and accessories

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Customer service and the ability to try on clothes.

Store days/hours

Open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Number of employees

One (with some seasonal help)

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

Christmas decorations and lights

Second Edition Books, 112 S. Montana St.

“Buying local is everything. Only 10% of our business comes from online sales.’’ — Ann Finch-Johnston, owner/operator

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Books including special edition classics, Butte books, and children's books.

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Personalized attention to help you find what you are looking for. Our store is well-organized, with a wide variety for every taste and budget. Books range in price from $2 to $200.

Store days/hours

Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Number of employees

Five part-time workers

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

Lights!

Three Bears Butte, 45 Three Bears Drive

“Local economy can always be improved and all citizens need to feel appreciated in helping the community out.” — Jonn Oswald, Master of Mirth and Merriment

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Christmas decor and always a strong interest in firearms

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Personal service

Store days/hours

Seven days a week

Number of employees

25+

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

Smiles and snow!

The Blend, 26 N. Main St.

“It (buying local) directly supports our families and helps us grow our business.” — Jessika Sayler, proprietor

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Nutritional drinks

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Our freshly-made drinks are custom-ordered and can't be found online.

Store days/hours

Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Number of employees

Four

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

The feeling of Christmas, including holiday lights and music.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.