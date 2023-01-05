Residents demand action on abandoned, crime-ridden houses in Butte

One by one, Butte residents fed up with dilapidated, boarded-up houses in their neighborhoods and the squatters and crime they attract told county officials and commissioners they’ve had enough.

“I got up one morning in March on my day off, had a cup of coffee and step out on my front stairs for a morning cigarette and one of the women from the house across the street was defecating … right there,” Scott Murphy said about one such house on Placer Street.

“Due to the fact that they have no plumbing, I’ve seen them dumping buckets of human feces in the front yard.”

Trudy Healy said a house on South Main Street has been a “burned out structure” since 2007 and boards on its windows are ripped away every year by squatters.

“It has enabled criminals a place to store stolen goods, use and sell drugs and given them a place to park their junk vehicles,” said Healy, who lives on Iron Street.

County officials post it as a dangerous building, she said, it’s boarded up again, the dangerous building signs are removed, and “it’s only a matter of time” before criminals get inside again and residents are calling police.

Healy, Murphy and others packed the room during the first Council of Commissioners meeting of the year Wednesday night, literally begging county officials to hold property owners accountable and demolish abandoned, dangerous houses in Butte.

Healy has organized a grassroots group called Citizens United Against Urban Decay that is circulating a petition demanding action, and with encouragement from Commissioner John Riordan, they made their case before council and county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

Dynise Ette was among them.

She lives primarily in Gallatin County but bought a house on South Dakota Street in 2021 so her son could live there while attending Montana Tech. People tried to break into it repeatedly as it was being remodeled, she said, and two nearby abandoned houses have spawned crime.

Police do what they can but are busy and understaffed, she said, so it’s up to the county to act.

“My biggest fear is that my son will have to defend himself and he will have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life,” Ette said.

Riordan got $225,000 in delinquent tax proceeds earmarked for demolitions in the last budget, and Gallagher said Wednesday night that a program to spend it is in the works.

But many residents aimed criticisms at the county’s Community Enrichment Department, saying it doesn’t follow through on enforcing current ordinances and its staff are sometimes rude and disrespectful when contacted.

Gallagher, who oversees that and most other county departments, said Thursday there was another side to that story and sometimes residents call the department yelling and screaming.

He noted that demolitions involve property rights and other complex considerations, and said some houses “are actually being moved along in the process.” And there are things in motion, he said, that residents don’t know about.

“But with that being said, we need to take some action and do some things better that we haven’t done,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard. “I think we need to do a better job of following up more frequently on these properties and moving (them) along in the system.”

Gallagher said he was meeting with Community Enrichment officials Thursday morning to discuss the issues and how to address them. But ultimately, he said, “The buck stops with me.”

“I need to go in and address some of these concerns that were brought up by the citizens — the ones that we know that maybe are deficiencies on our part and address those directly,” he said.

Healy played a video showing drone footage of houses that were boarded up, all missing roof sections and some showing obvious fire damage.

She said residents are often told they don’t know how the county’s ordinances on dangerous buildings and demolitions work. But she rattled off ordinance provisions she says are not being enforced.

“We do understand the process,” she said. “We understand the process works for some neighborhoods but the process does not work for our neighborhood.”

She said the citizens group wants action taken as well as a “public accounting” of how many houses in council District 8 have been condemned over the past five years and how much taxpayer money has been spent demolishing them.

Riordan, who represents District 8, said he appreciated Gallagher’s willingness to address the concerns and he hopes a process is developed to deal with such houses more quickly. One house on South Main Street, he said, has been condemned off-and-on since 2007.

“I don’t know what the very next step is but I’m not going away,” he said after the council meeting.

He gave a similar message to residents at the beginning of the meeting.

“We have to make this thing work and keep moving,” he said. “This isn’t the end tonight. It’s basically the beginning.”