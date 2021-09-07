 Skip to main content
Resident holds likely intruder, car thief at gunpoint
Resident holds likely intruder, car thief at gunpoint

Timothy Rush

Timothy Rush

 Provided

On Sunday night, police officers were called to the 1900 block of Garrison to investigate a call about a suspicious male.

When they got to the scene, the complainant had the suspicious male, Timothy David Rush, 46, of Butte on the ground with a gun pointed at him.

According to the complainant, Rush came up on his porch and insisted he get some water. He then tried to push his way into the house.

The complainant reportedly told Rush “to get the hell out of here.” Rush then got off the porch and entered the man’s 1999 Lincoln Continental and demanded the car keys.

That’s when the complainant lost his patience. He reportedly got his hand gun, pointed it at Rush, told him to get out of the car and lie on the ground, which Rush did.

Officers arrested Rush for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

