Rescue Mission invites all to a 'Week of Compassion'

Peel back all the complexities of homelessness and all the challenges the Butte Rescue Mission faces every day and every night and you’ll find the underlying goal that never changes: Keep people safe and alive.

“If they don’t have any place to go, that’s when they get hurt,” said Brayton Erickson, an executive director of the Christian-based Mission along with his wife, Syd. “And it happens sometimes.”

There was a man this past winter who was struggling with mental health issues. He had received food and assistance from the Mission and was working on getting permanent housing, Erickson said, but on a bitter cold night, he died of hypothermia in his truck.

“That’s tragic, and the most tragic part about that is that you often don’t hear about it,” Erickson said. “Sometimes it’s very difficult to figure out how to help somebody or get them the resources they need.”

People can start by knowing what the Rescue Mission does and joining churches, organizations and individuals who complement and support its work in any number of ways.

That’s the idea behind the second annual “Week of Compassion and Fasting” that starts Sunday and runs through next Saturday.

The Mission has scheduled events and activities each day, starting Sunday at 10 a.m. when people can help build garden boxes and plant a garden on the shelter complex on East Platinum Street.

“We can plant vegetables and herbs and things we can use in our own garden and things to beautify our campus, and also give our residents an opportunity to learn how to grow their own food,” said Tatum Gibson, the Mission’s marketing director.

The Mission held its first “Week of Compassion” a year ago in June and many churches, organizations and individuals took part. As an upshot of that, on a Saturday last July, a playground was built from the ground up.

The Mission had purchased a huge play structure with federal COVID-related funds but it came in 75 boxes, many weighing 50 pounds each.

Parishioners from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped assemble the structure and by the end of day, kids were playing on its turrets and staircases and its big curly slide. The volunteers came from Butte, Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Dillon and Lima.

“It’s our second year of doing this and it’s a way for the community to get involved with the Butte Rescue Mission and learn what we do and maybe get them excited and get some long-term volunteers,” Gibson said.

“We really open our doors and provide a plethora of volunteer opportunities, and churches and organizations and individuals can spend some time here and meet our residents and staff here.”

During the week, the Mission is hoping people will “fast” from drive-thru meals or morning coffees at least once and donate that money instead to the Mission. On Wednesday and Friday, folks can “jump in the kitchen” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and help prep food.

The Mission serves thousands of breakfasts, lunches and evening meals to the homeless and hungry each week and the cost of a single skipped lunch at Burger King or a latte at Starbucks can make a difference.

“We average $1.89. That’s what we have figured it costs us to serve one meal,” Erickson said.

On Monday, county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher will read a proclamation for Compassion Week during a brief noon ceremony at the courthouse. Father Patrick Beretta, pastor of the Immaculate Conception and St. Patrick’s parishes in Butte, will also speak.

Volunteers can help clean up the Mission campus on Monday starting at 10 a.m. and help plant flowers on Tuesday, and/or help serve meals from 5 to 7 p.m. on those days. They can volunteer to serve during chapel on Thursday and take in a dessert social from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Mission is holding a “storehouse dedication and block party” from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday to round out the week. The day also marks the third anniversary of when the campus on East Platinum Street opened.

In December, the Rescue Mission secured a $700,000 grant to convert an old warehouse on its East Platinum campus into a place for providing safer food services and expanded programs for those it serves.

A large section of the warehouse will be a dining hall, chapel and a large kitchen. There will be a laundry room, reception area, offices for Mission staff and a room where addiction recovery support meetings can be held.

The renovation and construction work could cost up to $1.8 million, Erickson said, so the Mission “is right in the middle of raising basically another $1 million.” But a lot of kitchen equipment has already been purchased, churches have donated a lot of furniture and some of the additional money has been raised. If things work out, a contractor could start renovation work in the fall.

The converted warehouse will free up space for guests in one of the shelters, and it’s space that is needed. Up to 56 people each night can sleep in the shelters and they are close to capacity most nights. On some very cold nights, they are over.

“So people are staying at the emergency shelter and they’re sitting in a chair overnight,” Erickson said. “There are times when we were borderline understaffed and we had too many people, but what’s the alternative? Sending that person out in the cold or letting them sit there? It becomes a very difficult decision on how do you keep people safe?”

For a number of reasons, including steeply rising rents and housing prices and a growing demand for houses, the homeless population is growing.

“We are seeing bigger numbers,” Erickson said.

There are many organizations and entities working to help the homeless in Butte and southwest Montana, including Action Inc. Many are part of the Continuum of Care Coalition.

“Basically we’re making sure we’re not duplicating services and making sure people aren’t falling through the cracks,” Erickson said. “The more we work together, the stronger we are and the more it benefits those who need it the most.”

Father Beretta has been a longtime supporter of the Rescue Mission and hopes people get involved during the “Week of Compassion” and beyond.

“A truly good community has a heart and a soul. How big a heart and how pure a soul has only one measure — how the community cares for the most vulnerable,” Beretta said.

Even unbelievers, he said, have told him the compassion of Jesus described in the Gospels is “deeply inspiring and a good model of life.”

“When he reached out to an outcast he immediately brought him or her back home into the human family and returned to the individual human dignity,” Beretta said. “The compassionate work of our Rescue Shelter is so important because we are all to some degree outcasts and in some emotionally wounded sense we are all homeless in need of shelter and refuge.

The Mission not only provides shelter to some of the most vulnerable, Beretta said, it “reassures them of their dignity and welcomes them back tenderly into the human family.”

“Through the Rescue Mission, Butte’s heart and soul glimmer,” he said.

For more information on the Mission and Compassion Week, go to butterescuemission.org or call 406-782-0925.

