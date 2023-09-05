A Butte resident is asking Butte-Silver Bow commissioners to ban plastic bag usage in the county even though Montana law prohibits local governments from passing such ordinances.

Julie Jaksha, market president at a Butte bank and a member of the Butte-Silver Bow Planning Board, said she knew about the state law but didn’t mention it in her formal request because she didn’t want to start the conversation with a negative.

She leads a letter to commissioners and county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher with, “Urgent Request to Ban Plastic Bag Usage in Butte-Silver Bow County,” and says single-use plastic bags cause pollution, clog waterways and threaten wildlife.

“I believe that by joining the ranks of environmentally conscious communities, Butte-Silver Bow will take a significant stride towards a greener and more sustainable future,” she wrote in the letter, which is on this week’s council agenda.

“Your leadership in this endeavor would not only be commendable but also inspire neighboring regions to follow suit,” she wrote. “Thank you for consideration of my request. I look forward to the positive impact that this ban could have on our community and the environment.”

Jaksha told The Montana Standard on Tuesday that she wants commissioners to first consider the merits of a ban, including environmental benefits, before deciding future actions. She has been involved in economic development efforts in Butte for years and has served on numerous county and community boards.

The Republican-controlled Montana Legislature enacted a law in 2021 billed as a “ban on bans.” It prohibits local governments from regulating or taxing the use of auxiliary containers such as plastic bags, bottles and eating utensils and plastic or foam cups.

Several entities, including the cities of Bozeman and Missoula, supported a bill to repeal that law during the last legislative session. The Montana League of Cities and Towns also backed the bill, saying cities should be able to manage their own landfills and water systems.

City councils in Bozeman and Missoula passed resolutions supporting a repeal and state Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, filed a bill to do that in the 2023 legislative session, but it never got out of committee.

Republican Rep. Mark Noland of Bigfork sponsored the 2021 bill that preempted local laws on plastic bags and other containers. It passed the House 64-34 that year, with all but two Republicans in favor and all Democrats present opposed. It passed the Senate 29-20, with all Democrats and two Republicans voting nay.

Noland summed up his philosophy on the law this way:

“We still live in America where we have a choice and if someone doesn’t want to use something, that’s their option, but we’re not going to stop using highly effective, useful items,” he told The Montana Standard on Tuesday.

At least 10 states and more than 300 communities in the U.S. have implemented bans or imposed taxes on single-use shopping bags. But several states have gone the Montana route by banning local restrictions. They include Idaho, Missouri and North Dakota.

Jaksha said Tuesday that she probably should have mentioned the state ban in her letter to commissioners, but she “was a little nervous” that it could derail conversation on such a meaningful topic.

She said commissioners should explore the issue first and then decide if Butte-Silver Bow joins Bozeman, Missoula and perhaps other cities in seeking a repeal of the state law and then making their own bans.

She makes numerous arguments for a local ban in her letter, saying it would demonstrate Butte-Silver Bow’s commitment to preserving the environment and ensuring “a healthier future for generations to come.”

She said it takes 1,000 years for plastic bags to degrade in a landfill and even then, they become micro plastics that absorb toxins and continue to pollute the environment.

Supermarkets, liquor stores, convenience stores and other businesses should be included in a ban, she wrote.

“To facilitate a smooth transition, I propose a transition period be established, during which businesses and residents can adjust to using reusable bags, paper bags or other eco-friendly alternatives,” she said.

Commissioners meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse. Although the letter is on their agenda, its recommended action is to “hold in abeyance,” meaning no immediate action.