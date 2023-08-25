Renowned London artist Peregrine Heathcote is bringing elements of the Mining City and Montana alive with vibrant colors in the heart of Uptown Butte.

The Hotel Finlen has been a symbol of elegance and tradition for decades, so owners JJ and Shanna Adams commissioned Heathcote to “add a new layer of charm” to the landmark and to celebrate the rich history and culture of Butte.

Heathcote’s paintings have been exhibited at the Royal Society of Portrait Painters, the Royal Academy and are collected and displayed all over the world. The BBC recently filmed a documentary on his work.

“I’ve been an admirer of his work for many years and it’s surreal to have him here painting a mural for our community,” said Finlen Owner and General Manager JJ Adams. “His work evokes many of the themes we strive for at the Hotel Finlen — timelessness, intrigue, quality, glamour and travel.”

Cavalier Galleries says Heathcote’s paintings “conjure up a world of intoxicating glamour and intrigue, slipping across the boundaries of time to fuse iconic pre-war design with modern conceptions of beauty and silverscreen-era romance.”

Heathcote had never been to Butte before Wednesday night, when he and his wife and studio manager, Louise Heathcote, flew in from Salt Lake City following a nine-hour flight from London.

He’s painting the mural on a section of the Finlen Motor Inn off of Broadway Street. It will be 12 feet high, 10 feet wide with a script along the bottom taking up just over a foot.

Heathcote started work Friday and figures the painting could take three weeks or so to complete. He’s staying at the Finlen, of course.

He says he’ll be painting a figurative scene that is representational as opposed to abstract “so when you look at it you’ll know what it is.”

It will have elements special to the place, including the Finlen, of course, which turns 100 next year. It will feature the “mile-high, mile-deep” Mountain Con Headframe and Our Lady of the Rockies in Butte, and Lake McDonald and the mountains of Glacier.

“In addition, we’ve got a 95-year celebration from when Charles Lindbergh was here in the Spirit of St. Louis, so that’s going to be in the mural,” Heathcote said, noting that he specializes in vintage travel.

Shanna Adams said JJ stumbled across Heathcote’s work several years ago and they have “probably been talking to him for maybe a year-and-a-half” about coming here.

“We thought it was a good fit for the brand and everything we were trying to do,” she said.

The project will cost about $25,000, with about half paid through an artist grant by the Superfund Advisory Redevelopment Trust Authority. The Urban Revitalization Agency might contribute too.

It took a while for the vision of the painting to take shape.

JJ Adams sent Heathcote some pictures of previous work he liked and since he’d never been to Butte, Heathcote walked down Broadway Street virtually on the internet.

“The initial sketches were composition ideas,” Heathcote said. “He (Adams) made some suggestions which he thought would be more beneficial, so we worked with those suggestions and came to a point where he was very happy with the idea, the layout, and I was as well.”

Heathcote said there is a rich cultural heritage about Butte evident in its mining history and architecture and other elements.

It was “pitch black” when he and Louise got here Wednesday night but Heathcote awoke early Thursday morning to a place “that really resonates with my creative heart.”

“It was very quiet and there was a street cleaner working away and he was so friendly and polite and nice and it had a sort of emptiness about it. It was just inspiring,” he said, taking a deep breath.

“There’s full color and there’s beautiful buildings that seem to have been restored so well. But they’re quite empty, some of them, so there’s an element of eternal possibility.”

Once the mural is finished, he said, it will be treated and weatherproofed “to preserve it as long as possible so that everyone can enjoy it as long as possible.”

The timeline for now is flexible.

“I’m hoping I’ll be able to achieve the results in three weeks,” Heathcote said. “It’s an open-ended ticket. I’ll be here as long as it takes to create an amazing piece that everyone is happy with.”

Montana’s sprawling countryside is only a skip away, of course, and Louise said they hoped to see some of it. Compared to home, she said, everything is so big here.

Peregrine Heathcote was born in London in 1973. He graduated from the Florence Academy of Art in 1995 and currently lives and works in Chelsea, London. You can see more of his work at www.peregrineheathcote.com or on Instagram @peregrineheathcote