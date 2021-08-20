Regulations changed to protect brown trout on Big Hole, Beaverhead

Though Region 3 fisheries manager Travis Horton said known data doesn’t suggest catch-and-release would make a big difference, he said it couldn’t hurt the population.

“I think that catch release is an option that you guys certainly have to consider. And I think that we are in a dire situation with these brown trout, in particular with this year. It certainly would not hurt the situation to encourage those juvenile fish to be able to grow up," he said.

Ryce said catch-and-release fishing puts a lot of stress on the fish, and that FWP felt the best approach was spawning closures.

“We're not talking about catch-and-release or fishing closure. I am advocating for the adoption of both," Walsh said, and added it to his motion.

Commissioner Patrick Tabor added his two cents on catch-and-release.

“Just about every other place where we are really worried about fish we do this, and I don't know why there's a resistance to doing that here,” he said.