Regional snowpack up when compared to this time last year

The region’s current snowpack percentages compare well when piled up against the same numbers in early February 2021.

That’s according to percentages reported as of Feb. 1 by the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman.

“They’re actually much better currently than they were last year at this time,” said Eric Larson, a hydrologist for the NRCS.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to celebrate. Several months remain when the volume of snowfall in mountain basins can play a critical role in the health of the region’s rivers and all the people and animals who rely on their water.

The snowpack numbers have improved since early December, when the Upper Clark Fork River Basin, for one, was at a near record low.

But snow soon began to fall and largely continued through the first week of January. The last three weeks of January saw little snow accumulation throughout the region.

Still, even if snowpack for this time of year isn’t at a normal level, Feb. 1, 2022, looked better than Feb. 1, 2021.

For example, the Upper Clark Fork River Basin was at 91% of normal as of Feb. 1. Last year at this time it was at 73% of normal.

The Big Hole River Basin was at 94% of normal as of Feb. 1, compared to 73% of normal last year.

The Madison River Basin was at 95% of normal, compared to 79% of normal in early 2021.

Separately, the Fish Creek Snow Course station in the Highland Mountains at 8,000 feet showed snowpack to be 95% of normal.

The best, or worst, could be yet to come.

“Snowpack in southwest Montana, particularly in the Butte area, typically peaks mid-April to early May,” Larson said.

Additional information can be found online at www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/mt/snow/

