Tell anyone who is nursing a sore back and armed with a snow shovel that the region’s snowpack leans toward relative abundance, and the response might be less than polite.

It would be true, though. And the reality could bode well for creeks and streams and the creatures with fins or barbless flies or flood or pivot irrigation.

Eric Larson, a water supply specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, provided an overview of the region.

“Due to the exceptional snowpack in southern Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin counties, streamflow forecasts range from about 120% of normal to 180% of normal,” Larson said.

“In that region, many of those forecasts are the highest or second highest in 10 years and comparable to 2018 and 2014.”

West of the Continental Divide, streamflow forecasts are highest in the southern Mission Mountain region and the Upper Clark Fork River basin, at about 110% of normal to 130% of normal, Larson reported.

Meanwhile, snowpack in the Bears Paw Mountains is about 250% of normal.

Larson said Montana’s snowpack usually peaks in early May at upper elevations and in April at lower mountain elevations.

Not all of Montana’s basins are faring as well. The western Bitterroot, Lower Clark Fork, Kootenai, northern Flathead and Rocky Mountain Front have had below-normal precipitation since Oct. 1, he said.

The Rocky Mountain Front snowpack is about 90 percent to 95 percent of normal. Snowpack percentages west of the divide are about 80 percent to 90 percent of normal in the northern Kootenai and northern Flathead River basins.

“Well above normal April precipitation will be required in the furthest northwest part of Montana in order to reach typical peak levels this year,” Larson said.