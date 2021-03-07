'Regarding Willingness': An award-winner, and a great read

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Regarding Willingness,” published by Riverfeet Press in Livingston, has been awarded the Montana Book Award for 2020. The award recognizes literary and/or artistic excellence in a book set in Montana, deals with Montana themes/issues, or is written, edited or illustrated by a Montana author or artist.

In 1977, Harpole moved to the family-owned placer claim east of Avon where he built a home, greenhouse and outbuildings, raised Percheron horses and worked as a contract timber faller as he had for several years in western Oregon. An accident in 1980 forced him to consider another career.

He decided to attend Carroll College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English Writing. In 1986 Harpole, his wife, Lisa and their two young children, Flannery and Derry, moved to Galway, Ireland, where he studied classical writers. His story “The Last of Butch” (included in this anthology) was selected as The Best Short Story of 1986 in the British Isles, and led to him being selected as the first American to participate in the Irish National Writer’s Workshop.