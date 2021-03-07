'Regarding Willingness': An award-winner, and a great read

Despite numerous mishaps, Tom "Harp" Harpole of Helena admits he is an “inveterate adrenalin addict,” and his first book, “Regarding Willingness,” takes readers on a journey they won’t soon forget.
A natural storyteller and award-winning writer, Harpole tells stories that may cause you to cringe, cry, laugh, and reflect. Harpole has a quirky sense of humor and lives each day with optimism, kindness and compassion for man and beast. He has a talent for finding adventure or a good story … often in the most unusual places.
“Regarding Willingness” is an anthology of 18 true stories about adventures and incidents Harpole has experienced … often the result of his willingness to try anything that involves risks. The stories include horse logging in western Oregon, traveling the treacherous Alaska Ice Highway from Fairbanks to the oil fields at Prudhoe Bay in -80° temps, skydiving in Russia with first generation Soviet cosmonauts, barnstorming over Avon in a powered parachute built from a kit, responding to emergencies as a volunteer EMT, a friend’s last wish, winning an NFL record at 90 P.S.I., unnerving experiences with black bears, a falcon named Frightful Franklin, a Moscow protest against Gorbachev, and others including how a day of sledding changed Harpole’s perspective on life.
“Regarding Willingness,” published by Riverfeet Press in Livingston, has been awarded the Montana Book Award for 2020. The award recognizes literary and/or artistic excellence in a book set in Montana, deals with Montana themes/issues, or is written, edited or illustrated by a Montana author or artist.
In 1977, Harpole moved to the family-owned placer claim east of Avon where he built a home, greenhouse and outbuildings, raised Percheron horses and worked as a contract timber faller as he had for several years in western Oregon. An accident in 1980 forced him to consider another career.
He decided to attend Carroll College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English Writing. In 1986 Harpole, his wife, Lisa and their two young children, Flannery and Derry, moved to Galway, Ireland, where he studied classical writers. His story “The Last of Butch” (included in this anthology) was selected as The Best Short Story of 1986 in the British Isles, and led to him being selected as the first American to participate in the Irish National Writer’s Workshop.
Two years later, they returned home to Avon and, at age 40, Harpole began a freelance writing career working for "Smithsonian Air and Space,'' "National Geographic,'' "Sports Illustrated,'' "Outdoor Life'' and other national and Montana publications. For the next 23 years he traveled 1.5 million air miles to six continents on assignments.
Harpole recalls that as a fledgling writer he papered his outhouse with rejection slips from numerous publications and understands how disheartening it can be. His optimism and kindness to inexperienced writers is displayed by his encouragement and helpful tips. For several years he also taught writing workshops, two weeks at a time, at more than 80 bush schools in Alaska.