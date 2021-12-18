Red Wrecker's John Richards receives Order of Towman award

John Richards of Red Wrecker Services in Butte was inducted into the Order of Townman by American Towman Magazine on Nov. 13, during the 32nd Annual American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Maryland.

Richards has owned Red Wrecker for more than 50 years and was an employee there before taking over the business at age 21.

Richards joins the professional Towman Order recognized for his dedicated service to his community. Much of the work towmen perform is accident-related tows dispatched by local police or fire departments.

Richards received the Cross of the Order, a Maltese cross with a unique towing icon sculpted inside.

The award is formally sanctioned by American Towman Magazine.

