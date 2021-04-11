Recovery, transition at the heart of the Butte SPIRIT Home

County officials said permits could not lawfully be denied in the end because of state and federal discrimination and housing protections and they warned that such a local law would lead to lawsuits. The council narrowly voted last August to kill the proposal.

But the SPIRIT organization had already moved on, looking for other locations, interviewing for a residence manager, hiring Fassas as executive director, and last June, purchasing the home on West Galena Street.

They approached that differently this time.

“We did our best to reach out proactively to neighbors, going door to door and talking with anyone who would listen and leaving pamphlets and contact info with the rest,” said Wisner. “A couple of them were skeptical, but generally the reception was welcoming.

“We got to work right away on fixing up the exterior of the home, both to move towards our vision of having a home residents take pride in and to show neighbors we intend to make a positive impact on the neighborhood,” he said.

THE NEED

The need for such a home, they say, is great.