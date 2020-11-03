Record turnout expected in Butte-Silver Bow; voting ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday

Turnout in Butte-Silver Bow was already nearing record numbers before final votes were cast Tuesday and it seemed a certainty a new mark would be set.

By early Monday, 77 percent of ballots mailed out to active voters in the county already had been returned to local election officials and there was still time to participate, even via late registration.

Sally Hollis, Butte-Silver Bow’s clerk and recorder, said to her knowledge, the 78-percent turnout rate here in the 2016 general election was the highest ever. That, too, was a presidential election year.

Absentee voting by mail had already become increasingly popular here and elsewhere in Montana, but because of the coronavirus this year, the county mailed out ballots to all 19,623 residents with active-voter status on Oct. 9.

Some residents have registered or updated their registration status since then and ballots have been mailed back and dropped off in droves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hollis has encouraged voter participation throughout her three terms as the county’s elections chief and she was hopeful late last week that turnout could hit 80 percent this time.

“Now I’m hoping for 90 percent,” she said Monday morning. “We’re shooting for the moon.”