Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte
Gavel

LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:

Lori Ann Jensen and Bryan Allen Keck

Andrew Robert Wilson and Mariia Korol   

Stacey Lynn Salazar and Delano Marcel Joseph Sanchez  

Kathi Lee Kreklow and Tracy Ellen Mclean  

Terri Wohnig and Andrew James Ralph

Jarick Barry Regan and Janelle Marie Barstad

Travis John Henningsen and Erika Jane Heidecker

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Jessica Cotton Richards and Shad Michael Richards

Shiela Ann Makowski and Brice Jerick Babcock

Sara Biegel and Jacob Biegel

