Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte

LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:
Lori Ann Jensen and Bryan Allen Keck
Andrew Robert Wilson and Mariia Korol
Stacey Lynn Salazar and Delano Marcel Joseph Sanchez
Kathi Lee Kreklow and Tracy Ellen Mclean
Terri Wohnig and Andrew James Ralph
Jarick Barry Regan and Janelle Marie Barstad
Travis John Henningsen and Erika Jane Heidecker
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:
Jessica Cotton Richards and Shad Michael Richards
Shiela Ann Makowski and Brice Jerick Babcock
Sara Biegel and Jacob Biegel
