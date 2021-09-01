Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte

MARRIAGES
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:
Andrea Nicole Rinehart and Waylon Guy Hash
Thomas Xavier Aufierd and Jennifer Jane Ricks
Andrew Michael Arntson and Tessa Christine Daum
Colton Sebastian Powers and Danielle Rose Dewolf
Nathaniel Chance Farley and Ariel Alacrit Nelsen
Keegan Christopher Hall and Emma Lee Cunneen
Brandon Donald Stokes and Riana Testa
Jared Patrick Kingston and Taylor Marie Marthaller
Eric Damon Anderson and Veronica Lee Wheeler
Christopher Frances Fletcher and Ranie Marie Reopelle
Ronald A. Gabriel and Martique Elizabeth Kraus
Andrew Jack Noe and Johnna Marie Jolley
John Thomas Tasker and Bailey Rose Luoma
Julie Lynn Laursen and Zachary Arron Shaw
Jacob Bernardo Salazar and Jere Lynn Dennehy
Benny Philip Sandoval Jr. and Patricia Ann Yasenak
Michael Joseph Cote and Mikaila Rose Ramone
Jason Wright Dejohn and Tiffany Lynn Day-Buzzard
Robert Thomas Vivian and Chloe Drew Axtell
Roy Christopher Emerson and Deborah Lynn Thompson
David Clarence Pinkerton and Decembre Rain Parry
Debra Jeanine Albrecht and Brandon Tyler Hennelly
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:
Michael Matthew McGree and Noelle Mavis McGree
Geraldine Marie Petritz and James Edward Wassberg
Kylea Marie Rusch and Jason Richard Rusch
Caleb James Lockyer and Stephanie Susanne Lockyer
Kristina Marie Johnston and Robert F. Johnston
Amie Danielle Wassberg and William Andrew Wheeler with her name restored to Hastie
Danae Michelle Hansen and Gerald Joseph Hansen Jr. with her name restored to Aplas
Lucie L. Murphy and John Philip Murphy