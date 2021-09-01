 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte
0 comments
top story

Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:

Andrea Nicole Rinehart and Waylon Guy Hash

Thomas Xavier Aufierd and Jennifer Jane Ricks  

Andrew Michael Arntson and Tessa Christine Daum    

Colton Sebastian Powers and Danielle Rose Dewolf

Nathaniel Chance Farley and Ariel Alacrit Nelsen  

Keegan Christopher Hall and Emma Lee Cunneen

Brandon Donald Stokes and Riana Testa

Jared Patrick Kingston and Taylor Marie Marthaller

Eric Damon Anderson and Veronica Lee Wheeler

Christopher Frances Fletcher and Ranie Marie Reopelle

Ronald A. Gabriel and Martique Elizabeth Kraus

Andrew Jack Noe and Johnna Marie Jolley

John Thomas Tasker and Bailey Rose Luoma

Julie Lynn Laursen and Zachary Arron Shaw

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Bernardo Salazar and Jere Lynn Dennehy

Benny Philip Sandoval Jr. and Patricia Ann Yasenak

Michael Joseph Cote and Mikaila Rose Ramone

Jason Wright Dejohn and Tiffany Lynn Day-Buzzard

Robert Thomas Vivian and Chloe Drew Axtell

Roy Christopher Emerson and Deborah Lynn Thompson

David Clarence Pinkerton and Decembre Rain Parry

Debra Jeanine Albrecht and Brandon Tyler Hennelly

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Michael Matthew McGree and Noelle Mavis McGree

Geraldine Marie Petritz and James Edward Wassberg

Kylea Marie Rusch and Jason Richard Rusch

Caleb James Lockyer and Stephanie Susanne Lockyer

Kristina Marie Johnston and Robert F. Johnston

Amie Danielle Wassberg and William Andrew Wheeler with her name restored to Hastie

Danae Michelle Hansen and Gerald Joseph Hansen Jr. with her name restored to Aplas

Lucie L. Murphy and John Philip Murphy

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News