 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:

Jarred James Simons and Lauren Nicole Park  

Thomas Lee Rainforth and Katie Amanda Hazel

Bernd Leslie Bergmann and Theresa Marie Kelley  

Christina Marie Cerise and Troy Dee Wood  

Whitney Morgann Zimpel and Wil Henry Charles Allen  

John Patrick Morgan and Sara Najjar

Nestor Leonard Hill III and Jenny Johnson Rahmlow

Olivia Ann Hopkins and Jesse LaDale Sims

Carol Lynn Heinze and Kevin Matthias McGlynn

Christopher Alan Jellison and Audra Michelle Oldynski

Jacob Taylor Davidson and Shalia Lynn Tadday

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Alisa Michele Sullivan and Adam David Logar

Nicole Anne Masica and Michael Eugene Hoar

Michael Elbert Berry and Tammy Lee Lawton

Nolan Robert Hunter and Mackenzie Katherine Kopp

Ashlee May Houchin and Jordan Lee Hamilton

Troy Alan Springer and Megan Marie Springer

Erik Daniel Kore and Danniell Lee Schwartz

Michael John Kelly and Tasha Jeanmarie Corn

Desiree Lorraine Dunbar and Dustin Gregory Lamiaux

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Bonnie Sue Brown and Thomas Alan Brown

Rhonda Louise Booth and Jacob Terry Booth

Heidi Ogan and Weston Charles Ogan with her name restored to Gulbro

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Osprey chicks help determine health of river

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News