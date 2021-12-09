 Skip to main content
Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte

MARRIAGES

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:

Robert John Berge III and Kylee Lynn Sampson    

Troy Alan Miller and Sonya Lynn Wheeler

Daniel Colter Kane and Katie Jean Hunter      

KC Wilson Montgomery and Tina Michella Fox  

Chad Alan Weaver and Shawnda Leigh Hipp   

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Cynthia Van Dalen and Franklin Deleno Van Dalen with her name restored to Munson  

Casey Michelle Riordan-Bersanti and Colton Anthony Nicholes  

Patrick Joseph Sampson and Jacqueline Kay Farren   

Annie Lynn Cunningham and Zachary James Cunningham  

Jami L. Lee and Michael B. Lee    

Joshua Adam Pollock and Brooke Dedra Lynn Pollock  

Lewis E. Pesanti and Kathyrn Arlene Kenison

Cody Michael Lucier and Melissa Anne Lucier

