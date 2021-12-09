Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte

MARRIAGES
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:
Robert John Berge III and Kylee Lynn Sampson
Troy Alan Miller and Sonya Lynn Wheeler
Daniel Colter Kane and Katie Jean Hunter
KC Wilson Montgomery and Tina Michella Fox
Chad Alan Weaver and Shawnda Leigh Hipp
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:
Cynthia Van Dalen and Franklin Deleno Van Dalen with her name restored to Munson
Casey Michelle Riordan-Bersanti and Colton Anthony Nicholes
Patrick Joseph Sampson and Jacqueline Kay Farren
Annie Lynn Cunningham and Zachary James Cunningham
Jami L. Lee and Michael B. Lee
Joshua Adam Pollock and Brooke Dedra Lynn Pollock
Lewis E. Pesanti and Kathyrn Arlene Kenison
Cody Michael Lucier and Melissa Anne Lucier