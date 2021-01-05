 Skip to main content
Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte
Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte

LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:

Mark Stephen Galetti and Merri Alice Barker

Braydi Laree Blankenship and Joshua Thomas Knight-Anderson  

Eric Michael Mower and Chloe Frances Thornton  

Charles Justin Kump and Sabrina Stauna Holland

George Arnold Reid and Dena Earnestine Hawe   

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Lynda Louise Carlson and Gregory Charles Carlson   

Valerie Ann Nielson and Timothy Edward Nielson

Thomas Earl Phifer Jr. and Michelle Rene Phifer  

Annaleshia Joy Ornelas and David James Ornelas

Steve Trbovich and Cheri L. Trbovich

Lorrie Lu Ellen Eveland and Eric Wane Eveland

Thomas John Hansen and Kathy Ann Hansen

Evie Marie McCard and Nickolas James Shook with her name restored to McCard

Edward Robert Johnson and MyKenzie Jane Johnson

Ryan Douglas Watmough and Victoria Lynn Watmough

Casey Brooke Porter and Dana William Porter with her name restored to Condo

Roman Michael Hendrickson Sr. and Joan E. Hendrickson

