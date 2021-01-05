Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted in Butte

LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:
Mark Stephen Galetti and Merri Alice Barker
Braydi Laree Blankenship and Joshua Thomas Knight-Anderson
Eric Michael Mower and Chloe Frances Thornton
Charles Justin Kump and Sabrina Stauna Holland
George Arnold Reid and Dena Earnestine Hawe
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:
Lynda Louise Carlson and Gregory Charles Carlson
Valerie Ann Nielson and Timothy Edward Nielson
Thomas Earl Phifer Jr. and Michelle Rene Phifer
Annaleshia Joy Ornelas and David James Ornelas
Steve Trbovich and Cheri L. Trbovich
Lorrie Lu Ellen Eveland and Eric Wane Eveland
Thomas John Hansen and Kathy Ann Hansen
Evie Marie McCard and Nickolas James Shook with her name restored to McCard