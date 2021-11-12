 Skip to main content
Recent Butte births listed

Area Births

Nov. 8

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Peyton Marie Hunt

Parents: Jacob Hunt and Molly McFarland, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Charen and Andrew McFarland, Butte; Terri Hunt, Butte; Larry Hunt, Anaconda.

Nov. 8

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Sophia Alice O’Connell

Parents: Brian O’Connell and Onna Maeser, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Howard and Donna Maeser, Ramsay; Tom and Katherine Crum, Fairmont, Mark and Suzie O’Connell, Melrose. Great-grandparents: Don and Alice Crum, Fairmont.

Nov. 9

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Porter Blake Smith 

Parents: Brandon and Kamrie Smith, Whitehall. Weight: 7 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Adalynn and Josephine. Grandparents: Mike and Robin Smith, Whitehall; Marc and Gina White, Condon. Great-grandparents: Tom and Helen Carey, Boulder; Lee and Marilyn King, Council; Linda Kinne, Dayton; Charles White.

Nov. 9

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Milo Joseph Zeke Butler  

Parents: Amy McManamon and Lane Butler, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Adaline Butler and Khloe Butler. Grandparents: Cheryl Palmer, Spokane; Sandra Butler-Brown, Hall. Great-grandparents: Linda McManamon, Butte.  

­­­­­­­­­­Nov. 9

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Dalton Reid White

Parents: Morgan and David White, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Addyson and Wyatt. 

