Recent Butte, Anaconda listed

April 20

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Mae Josephine Deeks

Parents: Kelsey and Tyler Deeks. Weight: 6 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Roy Allen Deeks. Grandparents: Jean and Chris Trina, Sobieski, Wisconsin; Ellie and Darryl Deeks, Anaconda.

April 15

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Emma Helen Woods

Parents: Zach and Katelyn Woods. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Ryan Ferriter and Bennett Woods. Grandparents: Bob and Margie Woods, Tom McGee, Kim Freebourn, and Diane Evankovich. Great-grandparents: Janice Woods, Joseph and Margarete Hofer, James and Marlene McGee, the late Robert Woods, the late Mitch and Helen Evankovich.

April 21

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Alexander Theodore King

Parents: Holly Gwin and Justin King. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Zoey Lynn and Zailea Mae. Grandparents: Larry and Robin Gwin, Anaconda; John and Mary King, Anaconda.

April 19

In St. James Healthcare

Twins, boy and girl: Harley Christopher Lisac and Harmoney Rose Lisac 

Parent: Alicia Lisac, Butte. Harley: 5 lbs., 4 oz., 19 in. Harmoney: 4 lbs., 14 oz., 18 in. Sibling: Sophia Lisac. Grandparents: Chris Lisac and Ann Lisac, Butte. Great-grandparent: Raylene Kirk, Butte.

April 21

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Adam David Langford

Parents: Ashley Neisess and David Langford, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Parker and Oliver Langford. Grandparents: Darrell and Gina Langford, Boulder; Joe and Renee, Libby; the late Sonya Neisess. Great-grandparents: Helen Greenlee and Richard Greenlee, Wolf Creek.

April 22

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Carson James Mooney

Parents: Nate and Brittany Mooney, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 21¾ Grandparents: William and JoEllen MacLean, Chinook; Jim and Beth Mooney, Dillon. Great-grandparents: Joan Nelson, Glasgow. 

April 20

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Julian Ludwig Campbell

Parents: Tessa Demarais and Cody Campbell. Weight: 6 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 19¼ Sibling: Jaxon Dean Smith. Grandparents: the late Eugene Ludwig Campbell, Butte; the late April Smith, Malta; Lindi Campbell, Malta. Great-grandparents: Maynard and Linda Van Tongeren, Conrad.

April 21

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Landon Muir Janosko

Parents: Dan and Deanna Janosko, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Jeff and Kathy Janosko, Broomfield, Colorado; Dale and Diane Pike, Indianapolis, Indiana. Great-grandparents: Edward Komisarcik, Indianapolis, Indiana.

