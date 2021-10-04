 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed
0 comments
alert top story

Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Area Births

Aug. 31

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Ryleigh Lynn Hettick

Parents: Myranda Hoffman and Peyton Hettick, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Grandparents: Steve and Dawn Honer, Butte; Jeffrey Hoffman, Butte; Travis and Sharlie Hettick, Butte. Great-grandparents: Randy and Michelle Verrall, Butte; Francie Cleverly, Butte; Linda Hettick, Butte; Mary Sumner, Butte; Jeff and Jill Honer, Whitehall. Great-great-grandparents: Sharon Osborne.

Aug. 31

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Jason Liam Pickett

Parents: William and Emma Pickett, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Lyla Pickett. Grandparents: Roberta Pickett, Butte; Dave Lutey, Butte; Lisa Loken, Bozeman.

Sept. 3

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Jozie Lee Harper Schalk

Parents: Cari and Joe Schalk, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Rick and Diane Schalk, Butte; Bob and Kathy Lee, Victor.

Sept. 5 

In St. James Healthcare 

Boy: Benjamin Lee Allen Gardiner

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Parents: Kaitlynn Herndon and Tyler Gardiner, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Joseph Herndon and Aubriella Herndon. Grandparents: Mary Herndon, Butte; Teresa Gardiner, Helena; Tim Gardiner, Helena.

Sept. 17

In Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Washington

Boy: Mattox Lee Snodgrass

Parents: Mandi and Matt Snodgrass. Weight: 8 lbs., 9.6 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Sheila and Ross Richardson, Butte; Glennda and Kerry Snodgrass, Yakima, Washington. 

Sept. 22

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Gracelynn Rose Taylor

Parents: Paris Taylor and Evan Todd. Weight: 6 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Brandi Ouellette, Butte; Vaugh Taylor, Helena; Angelia and Randy Mathias, Butte. Great-grandparents: Pam and Mark Barry, Butte; Emily and Dennis Taylor, Stevensville. 

Sept. 30

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Kashton John Lindberg

Parents: Jordan and Ashana Lindberg. Weight: 6 lbs., 14.6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Laiten and Dawson Lindberg. Grandparents: Jason and Shannon Schreiner; Michelle Silvey; Jeanne and Doug Arrowtop; Ralph and Anne Lindberg. 

Sept. 30

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Keelie Rose McSweeney

Parents: Desireray Mongar and Edmond McSweeney, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Finn Marjamaa and Link Marjamaa. Grandparents: Fred Mongar, Butte; Ed and Terry McSweeney, Ramsay. Great-grandparents: Dave Mongar, Butte. ­­­­­­

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Aretha given R-E-S-P-E-C-T with post office naming

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News