Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births
Aug. 31
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Ryleigh Lynn Hettick
Parents: Myranda Hoffman and Peyton Hettick, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Grandparents: Steve and Dawn Honer, Butte; Jeffrey Hoffman, Butte; Travis and Sharlie Hettick, Butte. Great-grandparents: Randy and Michelle Verrall, Butte; Francie Cleverly, Butte; Linda Hettick, Butte; Mary Sumner, Butte; Jeff and Jill Honer, Whitehall. Great-great-grandparents: Sharon Osborne.
Aug. 31
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Jason Liam Pickett
Parents: William and Emma Pickett, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Lyla Pickett. Grandparents: Roberta Pickett, Butte; Dave Lutey, Butte; Lisa Loken, Bozeman.
Sept. 3
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Jozie Lee Harper Schalk
Parents: Cari and Joe Schalk, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Rick and Diane Schalk, Butte; Bob and Kathy Lee, Victor.
Sept. 5
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Benjamin Lee Allen Gardiner
Parents: Kaitlynn Herndon and Tyler Gardiner, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Joseph Herndon and Aubriella Herndon. Grandparents: Mary Herndon, Butte; Teresa Gardiner, Helena; Tim Gardiner, Helena.
Sept. 17
In Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Washington
Boy: Mattox Lee Snodgrass
Parents: Mandi and Matt Snodgrass. Weight: 8 lbs., 9.6 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Sheila and Ross Richardson, Butte; Glennda and Kerry Snodgrass, Yakima, Washington.
Sept. 22
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Gracelynn Rose Taylor
Parents: Paris Taylor and Evan Todd. Weight: 6 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Brandi Ouellette, Butte; Vaugh Taylor, Helena; Angelia and Randy Mathias, Butte. Great-grandparents: Pam and Mark Barry, Butte; Emily and Dennis Taylor, Stevensville.
Sept. 30
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Kashton John Lindberg
Parents: Jordan and Ashana Lindberg. Weight: 6 lbs., 14.6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Laiten and Dawson Lindberg. Grandparents: Jason and Shannon Schreiner; Michelle Silvey; Jeanne and Doug Arrowtop; Ralph and Anne Lindberg.
Sept. 30
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Keelie Rose McSweeney
Parents: Desireray Mongar and Edmond McSweeney, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Finn Marjamaa and Link Marjamaa. Grandparents: Fred Mongar, Butte; Ed and Terry McSweeney, Ramsay. Great-grandparents: Dave Mongar, Butte.