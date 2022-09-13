 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Sept. 2

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Vivian Ezra Blotkamp

Parents: Aziah Blotkamp and Kendra Zander, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Sarah Palmquist, Helena; Drew Blotkamp, Lincoln; Dennis Zander, Glendive; Kathleen O’Leary, Helena. Great-grandparents: Anne and Tucker Blotkamp, Helena; Judy and Blaine Palmquist, Helena; Jerry and Cherryle Zander, Glendive; Lucille O’Leary, Helena.

Sept. 7

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Holden Rain Clements

Parents: Duston and Breanna Clements, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 19 in. Sibling: Spencer Clements. Grandparents: Patty Clements, Butte; John and Karen Burt, Whitehall. Great-grandparents: Ralph Clements, Whitehall; James Keenan, Butte; Phil and Beatrice Kelly, Afton, Michigan.

Sept. 7

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Iris Zorya Huguenard

Parents: Panda and Kenny Huguenard. Weight: 7 lbs. 10.4 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Sophia, Caleb, Eddie, and Lucy. Grandparents: Jeff White, Eugene, Oregon; Tina White-Orr, Killeen, Texas; Cathleen Olson, Hannibal, Missouri. Great-grandparent: Charles Pratt, Killeen, Texas.

Sept. 8

Boy: Finn Roy Haffemann

Parents: Hanna and Ryan Haffemann, Ramsay. Weight: 8 lbs. 7 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Leo and Ada Haffemann.

Sept. 10

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Sophia Estelle Rose Dugan

Parents: Isabella Molina and Matthew Helmer Weight: 8 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Jeannie Holland; Barbery Dugan. Great-grandparents: Stella Patterson; Janus Patterson; Alex Latray.

