Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Dec. 12

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Natalie Ridgeway

Parents: Merrill and Jordan Ridgeway, Garrison. Weight: 6 lbs. 10 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Wyatt, Victoria, Charlotte. Grandparents: Brooke and Myra Ridgeway, Aiken, South Carolina; the late Deborah Brake, Marietta, Georgia.

Dec. 12

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Marshall Thomas Mayer Goldberg

Parents: Jeff Goldberg and Amanda Mayer, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 12 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Riggins and Lucas James. Grandparents: John and Judie Goldberg, Missoula; Todd and Schiraliz Timbot-Mayer, Hawaii.

Dec. 14

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Kipp Lei Vandenboom

Parents: Christian Glen Vandenboom and Janessa Marie Nichole Bowser. Weight: 7 lbs. 7.2 oz. Length: 18½ in. Sibling: Stormi Ray Vandenboom. Great-grandparent: Margret Ilean Frezze.

Dec. 14

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Niko Hunter Kane

Parents: Katie and Danny Kane, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Jeanny and Leonard Hunter, Butte; the late Kenneth and Danette Kane. Great-grandparents: Mary Kane, Butte; Betty McLaughlin, Butte.

Dec. 17

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Shiloh Ames Schwarz

Parents: Joshua and Bobbi Schwarz, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Simon, Sullivan, Sawyer. Grandparents: Kelly Mahaffey, Manchester, Missouri; Steve and Deb Schwarz, Benson, Arizona. Great-grandparent: Barbara Mankel, Manchester, Missouri. 

Dec. 20

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Reid Colin Hollow

Parents: Colin Hollow, Lexi Hollow, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 7 oz. Length: 21 in.

Dec. 21

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Jude Alan Michael Lux

Parents: Ian and Hannah Lux. Weight: 8 lbs. 5.7 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Beverly Renee Jainese and Loren Marc Schneiderman, Rhonda and Stacey Howard, and John and Denise Lux. Great-grandparents: Davy Jainese, Rose and Russ Lux, Barb and Roger Leman, and Brenda and Dave Smith.

