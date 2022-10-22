 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Oct. 2

In The Mother Baby Center at United Hospital, St. Paul

Boy:  Rory James Anderson

Parents:  Caelen and Kelsie Anderson Weight: 7 lbs. Length: 20½ in. Sibling:  Teague Anderson. Grandparents:  Corby and Jeanne Anderson; Bill Novack; Patty Loendorf Novack, and John Chatriand, all of Butte. 

Oct. 11

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Joanna Lillian Ariel Otto

Parents: Jared Otto and Danae Beechley. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 21½ in. Sibling: Perseus Enzi Lange Otto. Grandparents: Cliff and Lisa Bentley, Virginia; Chuck Otto, Anaconda; Christy Otto, Bozeman. Great-grandparents: Joan Johnston, Virginia; Kiyo Lange, Arizona; Sara Rogers, North Carolina.  

Oct. 16

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Rory Dáin Sullivan

Parents: Brianna and Shay Sullivan, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: John and Rebecca Sullivan, Clinton; Becky and Roger Mann, Sun City, Arizona. Great-grandparent: Rose Sullivan, Butte.  

Oct. 17

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: McCoy Zachary Schalk

Parents: Sarah Morris and Jarred Schalk. Weight: 8 lbs. 2.9 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: John and Julie Schalk; Russell Morris; Kristy Kirkeby Morris. Great-grandparents: Polly Kirkeby; Cheryl Dunn. 

Oct. 18

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Calvin Jarred Rintala

Parents: Gene and Ashley Rintala. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 22 in. Grandparents: Jarred Parnell, Butte; the late Cherri Parnell; Russ Rintala Sr. Butte; Dawn and Jim Murray, Butte. 

Oct. 19

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Maisey Tamarra Calkins

Parents: Kade and Payton Calkins, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs. 11 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Shane Hollingsworth; Brandi Bennett-Stajcar; Darcy Shields; Steve Stajcar; Chris Calkins; Gladys Calkins; the late Tamarra Calkins. Great-grandparents: Bremer and Donna Hollingsworth; Terri Bennett; Fritz and Sue Calkins. 

Oct. 20

In St. James Healthcare

Parent: Shiela Makowski, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs. 7 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Boston, Saphira, and Davina Babcock. Grandparents: Shirley Makowski; Arthur Wassberg, Whitehall.  

