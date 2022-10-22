Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Oct. 2
In The Mother Baby Center at United Hospital, St. Paul
Boy: Rory James Anderson
Parents: Caelen and Kelsie Anderson Weight: 7 lbs. Length: 20½ in. Sibling: Teague Anderson. Grandparents: Corby and Jeanne Anderson; Bill Novack; Patty Loendorf Novack, and John Chatriand, all of Butte.
Oct. 11
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Joanna Lillian Ariel Otto
Parents: Jared Otto and Danae Beechley. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 21½ in. Sibling: Perseus Enzi Lange Otto. Grandparents: Cliff and Lisa Bentley, Virginia; Chuck Otto, Anaconda; Christy Otto, Bozeman. Great-grandparents: Joan Johnston, Virginia; Kiyo Lange, Arizona; Sara Rogers, North Carolina.
Oct. 16
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Rory Dáin Sullivan
Parents: Brianna and Shay Sullivan, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: John and Rebecca Sullivan, Clinton; Becky and Roger Mann, Sun City, Arizona. Great-grandparent: Rose Sullivan, Butte.
Oct. 17
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: McCoy Zachary Schalk
Parents: Sarah Morris and Jarred Schalk. Weight: 8 lbs. 2.9 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: John and Julie Schalk; Russell Morris; Kristy Kirkeby Morris. Great-grandparents: Polly Kirkeby; Cheryl Dunn.
Oct. 18
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Calvin Jarred Rintala
Parents: Gene and Ashley Rintala. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 22 in. Grandparents: Jarred Parnell, Butte; the late Cherri Parnell; Russ Rintala Sr. Butte; Dawn and Jim Murray, Butte.
Oct. 19
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Maisey Tamarra Calkins
Parents: Kade and Payton Calkins, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs. 11 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Shane Hollingsworth; Brandi Bennett-Stajcar; Darcy Shields; Steve Stajcar; Chris Calkins; Gladys Calkins; the late Tamarra Calkins. Great-grandparents: Bremer and Donna Hollingsworth; Terri Bennett; Fritz and Sue Calkins.
Oct. 20
In St. James Healthcare
Parent: Shiela Makowski, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs. 7 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Boston, Saphira, and Davina Babcock. Grandparents: Shirley Makowski; Arthur Wassberg, Whitehall.