Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

April 26

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Kora Lou Williams

Parents: Keegan Williams and Kassie Parsons, Whitehall. Weight: 5 lbs. 10 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Nancy and Kelly Love,Boswell, Oklahoma; Jay and Sarah Williams, Kansas City, Missouri; Randy Parsons, Granite, Oklahoma.

April 29

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Hazen Grey Hettick

Parents: Lacie Lovshin, Butte and Zackary Hettick, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Huxten Hettick Grandparents: Teresa McGrath, Butte; Gary Lovshin, Billings; Marcie Hettick, Butte; Jack Hettick, Butte. Great-grandparents: Virginia Dallaserra, Butte; Linda Hettick, Butte; Betty Lovshin, Butte; Gary Lovshin, Butte.

April 28

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Jaxson Howerton

Parents: Shawn Howerton and Kristy Hennies. Weight: 5 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Lillian Hennies, Teegan Howerton, Myles Howerton. Grandparents: David Laird, Butte; Chad Howerton, Butte; Carolyn Howerton, Butte.

April 28

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Decker Lee Boyd

Parents: Destiny and Eric Boyd, Anaconda. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Tondra and Paul Swanson, Anaconda; Jerry and Marcia Strutzel, Butte; Cristi and Dave Gregory, Butte; Mike Boyd, Anaconda.

