Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

April 26
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Kora Lou Williams
Parents: Keegan Williams and Kassie Parsons, Whitehall. Weight: 5 lbs. 10 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Nancy and Kelly Love,Boswell, Oklahoma; Jay and Sarah Williams, Kansas City, Missouri; Randy Parsons, Granite, Oklahoma.
April 29
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Hazen Grey Hettick
Parents: Lacie Lovshin, Butte and Zackary Hettick, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Huxten Hettick Grandparents: Teresa McGrath, Butte; Gary Lovshin, Billings; Marcie Hettick, Butte; Jack Hettick, Butte. Great-grandparents: Virginia Dallaserra, Butte; Linda Hettick, Butte; Betty Lovshin, Butte; Gary Lovshin, Butte.
People are also reading…
April 28
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Jaxson Howerton
Parents: Shawn Howerton and Kristy Hennies. Weight: 5 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Lillian Hennies, Teegan Howerton, Myles Howerton. Grandparents: David Laird, Butte; Chad Howerton, Butte; Carolyn Howerton, Butte.
April 28
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Decker Lee Boyd
Parents: Destiny and Eric Boyd, Anaconda. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Tondra and Paul Swanson, Anaconda; Jerry and Marcia Strutzel, Butte; Cristi and Dave Gregory, Butte; Mike Boyd, Anaconda.