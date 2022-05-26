 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

May 16

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Oakley Melena Berkram

Parents: Kyle Berkram and Leanna Berkram, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 3 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Ozzie Berkram, Olive Berkram. Grandparents: Dean and Treasure Berkram, Cut Bank; Wade and Shannon Johnson, Cut Bank. Great-grandparents: Dennis Mamage, Cut Bank; Marlene Berkram, Columbia Falls; Frank and Katherine Lochding, Sidney; Max and Linda Johnson, Tuscon, Arizona.

May 17

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Blaine Vivienne Siddoway

Parents: Britt and Vanessa Siddoway, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Bryan and Jackie Jones, Conrad; Selene and John Thomas, Great Falls; Erik and Eileen Anderson, Columbus; John Siddoway, Ennis. Great-grandparents: Ron and Joyce Jones, Dupuyer; Norman Ballantyne, Conrad.

People are also reading…

May 17

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Kyce Carter West

Parents: Jessica and Brandon West, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 13 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Kingston Thomas West. Grandparents: Tom and Eve Breen, Butte; Mary McCaul West and the late Thomas Elgin West, Butte.

May 23

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Jozie Noelle Boyle

Parents: Matthew Boyle and Jaedyn Allen, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 3 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Grandparents: John Bernard and Peggy Boyle, Butte; Yolanda Allen, Mecosta, Michigan. Great-grandparents: Virginia Salazar, Butte; Darrell and Eva Sowle, Sandra Allen, Michigan.  

May 23

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Inaaya Dhakal

Parents: Shamim Akhtar and Sushel Dhakal, Butte. Weight: 7 lb. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Aayan Dhakal. Grandparents: Igbal Mohammad, Naseem Akhtar, Hem Chandra Dhakal, and Sita Dhakal.

May 21

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Maylee Marie Geach

Parents: Mary Cochran and Kade Geach Weight: 5 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Pam Ruth, Cindy Cochran, Thomas Cochran, Frank Velock, Scott Ruth, and Bob Geach. Great-grandparent0s: Linda Raiha.

May 24

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Canyon Thomas Paull

Parents: Carl Paull and Tiauna Paull, Deer Lodge. Weight: 6 lbs. 3 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Easton Paull, Hunter Paull, Sadie Smoke, Brayden Smoke. Grandparents: Ron and Doris Paull, Anaconda; Dan and Sue Moses, Anaconda.

May 20

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Briar Rose Peterson

Parents: Ty Peterson and Allie Barnes. Weight: 8 lbs. 2 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Jay and Beth Peterson, Ken and Sarah Barnes. Great-grandparents: Shirley Peterson, Jean Seymour, Nancy and Riley Barnes, Connie and Randy Cox.      

May 25

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Norma Rosalie Raeann Melby

Parents: Angella Melby and Mark Melby, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 10 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Mark Melby, Rorschach Melby, Greyson Melby. Grandparents: Christine Melby, Butte; Mark Melby, Butte; Marion Salcido, Butte; Emery Salcido, Butte. Great-grandparents: Linda Foster, Butte; Rick Foster, Butte; Penny Salcido.

