Feb. 4

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Charlotte Joyce Harrington

Parents: Nathan Harrington and Gabrielle Johnson, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 7 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Terry Harrington and Darcy Harrington, Butte; Paul and Lashawna Johnson, Dunbar, West Virginia. Great-grandparents: Charlene Mullins and Billie Mullins, Dunbar, West Virginia; Gary and Velvia Hess, Dunbar, West Virginia; Dan Goles.

Feb. 16

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Juliana Tracy

Parents: Tyler and Kristin Tracy, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 11 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: Tucker Tracy. Grandparents: Robbie and Garry Forman, Butte; Mike and Rachel Tracy, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; Joel and Renee Hoffmeyer, Evart, Michigan. Great-grandparents: Glen and Laressa Hoffmeyer, Traverse City, Michigan; Tina Sandel, Detroit, Michigan; Georgia Forman, Reed City, Michigan.

Feb. 16

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Ezra Raymond Sanchez

Parents: Jennifer Merritt and Jorge Sanchez. Weight: 7 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Jesus, Anrah, Elijah, Isai, and Alejandra Sanchez. Grandparents: Richard and Laurie Merritt, Butte; Alejandra and Jesus Sanchez, Fresno, California. Great-grandparents: Dallas and Nora Hart, Sunset Utah.

Feb. 17

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Atticus Ray Baker

Parents: Breanna Ray and Charles Baker. Weight: 5 lbs. 9.8 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Sibling: Alexander Baker. Grandparents: Brenda Ray and Luke Ray, Deer Lodge. Great-grandparents: Robert and Patricia Jacks, Frenchtown.

Feb. 21

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Hope Evangeline Kovnesky

Parents: Michael and Faith Kovnesky, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Susan Kovnesky, Butte; Mitchell Kovnesky, Whitehall; Genoveva Davila, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Feb. 22

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Kinsley Nicole May Seitzinger

Parents: Heaven Evans and Brandon Michael Seitzinger, Butte. Weight: 6.8 lbs. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Danielle Nicole Smith, California; Derick Lee Evans, Anaconda; Crystal Maree Kline, Anaconda; Shane Curtis Seitzinger, Helena. Great-grandparents: Patty Kline, Anaconda; Mark Kline, Anaconda; Sandra Evans, Anaconda; Lisa Smith and Paul Vowels, California.