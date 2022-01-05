Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Dec. 16

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Carson Nathaniel Fellows

Parents: Darla Jipp and Cody Fellows, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Siblings: Nova St. Marks and Cheyenne Fellows. Grandparents: Mary and Evan Bodenberger, Butte; Don Jipp, Walkerville; Doug Fellows, Butte; the late Jean Steele. Great-grandparents: Ed and the late Ellen Bodenberger, Butte; Delores Webb, Oregon; Jimmy Webb, California; Tom and Reany Steele, Butte.

Dec. 20

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: “Culley” Daniel Culleton Larson

Parents: Dan Larson and Connie Tryon. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Adrianna and Lucas Rosas. Grandparents: Rick and Phyllis Tryon, Great Falls; Doug and Cheryl Crail, Lakeside. Great-grandparents: “Bestamor” Connie Tryon, Great Falls.

Dec. 21

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Judah Matthew Bohlken

Parents: Matthew and Kerry Bohlken, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Eden Rae Bohlken. Grandparents: Wes and Lanette Bohlken, Butte; Pieter and Carol Lombard, Billings.

Dec. 22

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Wyonna Beretta Hollins

Parents: Selena and Nathaniel Hollins, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Mary and Shawn Seccomb, Butte; Dalea Altmann, Declo, Idaho.

Dec. 22

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Quinton Joseph Berger

Parents: Brian and Kerrie Berger. Weight: 6 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Weston Thomas Berger. Grandparents: Colleen and Joe Berger, Butte; Tom and Sandy Vivian, Butte. Great-grandparents: the late Shirley Hautzinger, Helena; the late Jim and Barb Cashell, Butte; the late Francis and Mary Berger, Butte; Dee Vivian, Butte; the late Bob Vivian, Butte; Shirley Paynter, Butte; the late Lloyd Paynter, Butte.

Dec. 24

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Opal Rae Edwards

Parents: Brandi Edwards. Weight: 6 lbs., 6.6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Tim Edwards, Butte; Jessica Edwards, Fargo, North Dakota. Great-grandparents: Christi Edwards, Butte; Randy Adams, Fargo, North Dakota; Becky S., Arizona.

Dec. 25

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Caleb Dean Cruz

Parents: Jeffrey Cruz and Erika Corrigan, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Grandparents: Tim and Holly Corrigan, Twin Bridges; William and Shelly Sherman, Tampa, Florida. Great-grandparents: Harlan Olson, Lake Mills, Iowa.

Dec. 26

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Romeo Elias Rodriguez

Parents: Michelle Rivas and David Rodriguez, Bozeman. Weight: 6 lbs., 12.7 oz. Siblings: Nevaeh Rodriguez, Angel Soto, Eli Soto. Grandparents: Bridgett Rivas, Bozeman; Irma Oseguera.

Dec. 28

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Olivia Sandra Lee Kremer

Parents: Trista Kremer and Stephanie Cunningham, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Lincoln Wade Kremer. Grandparents: Laurie Payne; Cindy and Bill Hanley; Bill and Dawn Kremer; Stan Cunningham, Butte. Great-grandparents: Carol and Sunny Philp; Helen Hanley, Butte.

Dec. 28

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Cody Michael Lucier Jr.

Parents: Hope Johnson and Cody Lucier, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Tre Lucier, Zaidyn Lucier and Faith Lucier. Grandparents: Heather Hackman, Butte; Josh Allen, Butte; Jeff Olhausen, Anaconda; Suzzette Lucier, Butte. Great-grandparents: Paul and Debra Laird, Butte; Merle and June Wenger, Butte; Debra Mann, Anaconda.

Dec. 31

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Oaklynn Sayge Sanders

Parents: Madisen Sanders, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Jennifer Jensen, Butte; Ric Sanders, Butte. Great-grandparents: Mary Jensen, Butte; Jim Sawtell, Butte.­­­­­

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0