Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Dec. 26

In Alexandria Minnesota

Boy: Augustine Thomas Heinrich

Parents: Demetra (Davis) and Christopher Heinrich, Alexandria, Minnesota. Weight: 9 lbs. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Mathias, Emmanuel and Theo. Grandparents: Don and Theo Davis, Butte; Tom and Joan Heinrich, Brainerd, Minnesota. Great-grandparents: Helene Heinrich, Brainerd, Arlene Mountin, Swannanoa, North Carolina.

Jan. 16

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Annabelle Marie Newby

Parents: Gary Marshall Newby and Alicia Newby, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Gabriel, Salem, Kyle, Ashlynn and Tyler. Grandparents: Dave Newby, Butte; Robbie and Valerie Vankirk, Deer Lodge. Great-grandparents: Sharon Close, Deer Lodge; Jack Newby, Washington State.

Jan. 17

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Parker Jean Christians

Parents: Kayla and Tyler Christians, Helena. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Kamden Christians and Clayton Christians. Grandparents: Lisa and Jay Raymond, Butte; Kan and RaeLynn Christians, Helena. Great-grandparents: Terry Raymond, Canyon Ferry; Leo Calcaterra, Canyon Ferry.

Jan. 20

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Joy Anne Stinson

Parents: Lynn Perusich and Elijah Stinson, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Amber Perusich; Josh Perusich; Tommie Perusich; Fargo Bingham; James Bingham, all of Butte. Great-grandparents: Jean Perusich; Steve Perusich; Patricia Fry, Butte; Belinda Jones; Bobby Jones, Homer, Louisiana.

Jan. 20

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Harlow Dawna-Lee Forrest

Parents: Keyera and Justyn Forrest, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Araiyha Tarrant-Forrest. Grandparents: LaLani and Mike Tarrant, Butte; Judy and Lyle Forrest, Butte.

Jan. 21

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Parker Louis Starcevich

Parents: James and Lacey Starcevich, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Raiden Starcevich. Grandparents: Sheri and Jim Starcevich, Butte; Louis Salminen and Brandi Whalen, Butte. Great-grandparents: Louis and Debbie Salminen, Butte; Gerry Ferko, Butte.

Jan. 21

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Ezra Daniel Norris

Parents: Daniel and Jennifer Norris, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20½ in. Sibling: Patrick Randy Norris. Grandparents: Lisa Jimenez, Leo Jimenez, Dillon; Rebecca Hulet and W. John Hulet, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Jan. 21

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Layne Allen Kraha

Parents: Shane and Jordan Kraha, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Lee and Carleen Fisher, Cardwell; Keith and Sandy Kraha, Whitehall. Great-grandparents: Tom and Kay Fisher, Whitehall; Clair and Bev Hecock, Three Forks.

Jan. 24

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Holly Jean Christian

Parents: Darrion Reap and Kodie Christian, Anaconda. Weight: 5 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Paisley Reap. Grandparents: Angela and Ron Holland, Butte; Robert Reap, Washington; Lori and Mason Christians, Cut Bank.

Jan. 25

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Sean David Austin Prusa

Parents: James and Melody Prusa. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Natasha, Shamus, Spencer, Corey, Gabriel, Kolbe, Isaac, Antonette and Andrei. Grandparents: James L. Prusa, Cleveland, Ohio; Mary L. Prusa, Cleveland, Ohio; Antonio Barbas; Estrella Barbas, Puerto Prince and Palawan, Philippines.

Jan. 25

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: McKenna Jo Wolter

Parents: Matthew and Amanda Wolter. Weight: 6 lbs., 6.2 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Dave and Melissa Wolter, Missoula; Kelly Allison, Missoula; Steve and Diane Warren, Stevensville. Great-grandparents: Bob and Peggy Wolter, Anaconda; Kathy Logan, Anaconda; Jerry and Charme Warren, Stevensville; Cookie and Jim Allison, Missoula.

Jan. 30

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Zachary Thomas Misiura

Parents: Mike and Carrie Misiura. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Willow Mae Misiura. Grandparents: Audrey and Ron Misiura, Princeton, Minnesota; Dorothy Walker, Tooele, Utah. Great-grandparents: Lois Parker, Tooele, Utah; Marcia Walker, Casper, Wyoming.

