Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Sept. 15
In St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula
Boy: Clark Philip Sholey
Parents: Tanner and Elizabeth Sholey. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Will and Kay Cook; Steve and Pam Sholey.
Sept. 21
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Benjamin Alan Bundy
Parents: Melissa Oldaker and Steven Bundy Weight: 7 lbs. 13.6 oz. Length: 21 in.
Sept. 21
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Jordan Marie White
Parents: Kristen Michelle Williams and Jeff Michael White III. Weight: 7 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Tina and Jeff White; Heather Doyle; Joel Worth. Great-grandparents: Sandy Kay Short; Charles Pratt.
Sept. 22
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Andi Elise Arntson
Parents: Tessa and Andrew Arntson, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Alaiya and Maxton Arntson. Grandparents: Skip and Diane Arntson, Butte; Christie Booth, Butte; Jake and Angela Dawn, Bonner. Great-grandparents: Fred and Darlene Booth, Butte; Deeanna Thomas, Butte; Lynne Reeves, Arlington, Washington.
Sept. 22
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Remi Walker Bolton
Parents: Alyssa and Zack Bolton, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Grandparents: Gary and Barbie Dudden; Gus and Robin Bolton. Great-grandparent: Jule Walsh