Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Sept. 15

In St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula

Boy: Clark Philip Sholey

Parents: Tanner and Elizabeth Sholey. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Will and Kay Cook; Steve and Pam Sholey.

Sept. 21

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Benjamin Alan Bundy

Parents: Melissa Oldaker and Steven Bundy Weight: 7 lbs. 13.6 oz. Length: 21 in.

Sept. 21

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Jordan Marie White

Parents: Kristen Michelle Williams and Jeff Michael White III. Weight: 7 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Tina and Jeff White; Heather Doyle; Joel Worth. Great-grandparents: Sandy Kay Short; Charles Pratt.

Sept. 22

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Andi Elise Arntson

Parents: Tessa and Andrew Arntson, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Alaiya and Maxton Arntson. Grandparents: Skip and Diane Arntson, Butte; Christie Booth, Butte; Jake and Angela Dawn, Bonner. Great-grandparents: Fred and Darlene Booth, Butte; Deeanna Thomas, Butte; Lynne Reeves, Arlington, Washington.

Sept. 22

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Remi Walker Bolton

Parents: Alyssa and Zack Bolton, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Grandparents: Gary and Barbie Dudden; Gus and Robin Bolton. Great-grandparent: Jule Walsh

 

