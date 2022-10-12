Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Aug. 6

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Katara Suzan Nora Taylor

Parents: Crystal and Wesley Taylor Weight: 7 lbs. 13.6 oz. Length: 19 in. Sibling: Flint Taylor. Grandparents: Christina Wright, Shawn Scholler, Shelley Josephson, Bill Jones.

Oct. 5

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Mackenzie Jo Reap

Parents: Gage and Amber Reap, Butte: Weight: 5 lbs. 11 oz. Length: 18¼ in. Sibling: Ana Reap. Grandparents: Kevin and Brandi Brown, Philipsburg; Doug and Jennifer Dwyer, Manhattan; Ron and Angela Holland, Butte; Robert Reap, Centralia, Washington.

Oct. 5

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Karter Mason Brownfield

Parents: Katherine and Justin Brownfield. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Quentin Brownfield, Lucy Kay Brownfield, Victoria Brownfield. Grandparents: Karen Brownfield, Butte; the late Russell Brownfield.

Oct. 6

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Tel Thomas Thatcher

Parents: Kara Wesen and Noah Thatcher, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: John Thatcher, Butte; Deb Thatcher and Nick Bonfilio, Great Falls; Darcel Wesen, Glasgow. Great-grandparents: Emelia Hughes, Butte; Kiana Burfield, Whitefish.

Oct. 7

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Easton Thomas Carr

Parents: KeyAnna Carr, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 19 in. Sibling: RaeLynn Keller. Grandparents: Donna Carr, Butte; Mellena Denny, Butte; Phil Mattix, Butte. Great-grandparents: Melvin and Phyllis Carr, Kalispell.

Oct. 7

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Kingstyn Michael Amberg

Parents: Marissa and Jacob Amberg, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs. 13 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kinsley, Kymber, Kambrey, and Jackson. Grandparents: Gary and Terri Amberg, Butte; Hope and Mike Berg, Butte; Ronald Traynor, Butte; Shawna and Ross Donaldson, Helena. Great-grandparents: Judy Finley, Billings; the late Jim and Lorraine Amberg; the late Ronald and Maybelle Traynor.

Oct. 9

Butte

Boy: Robert Mariano Rodarte

Parents: Kiana Esperanza Blythe and Robert Mateo Rodarte, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Evelynn Mae Rodarte, Benjamin Ray Rodarte, Maeve Elizabeth Blythe. Grandparents: Liz Blythe and Roger Barnes, Black Forest, Colorado; Bob and MaryJo Rodarte, Butte; Jason Lessley, McCallister. Great-grandparents: Clancy and Rosa Nerbonne, Butte.