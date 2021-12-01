Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births
Nov. 19
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Bex Deschamps Johnson
Parents: Jessica Merkley and Danny Johnson. Weight: 8 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: the late Vince Merkley, Corning, California; David Johnson, Anaheim, California; Melissa and Ty Tyvand, Anaconda; Kathy Johnson, Anaconda; Pat Bradley, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: the late Patricia Brinton Markle, Helena; the late Carson and Elizabeth Merkley, Bly, Oregon; Darrel Ellert, Helena.
Nov. 23
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Whitlee Jane Kelley
Parents: Cody and Karlee Kelley. Weight: 5 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Bryer and Kyson Kelley. Grandparents: Dan and Debi Kelley, Deer Lodge; Jim and Charla Berg, Deer Lodge. Great-grandparents: Phil and Bonnie Berg, Deer Lodge.
Nov. 23
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Johnna Rae Evans
Parents: John and Hannah Evans, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Huntleigh Ann Evans. Grandparents: Mary Ann Hackman, Butte; Jody and John Evans, Butte. Great-grandparents: Dale Evans, Butte.
Nov. 26
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Penelope Jane Ruth Kinka
Parents: Julie and Danny Kinka. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Ken and Sally Kinka; Jim and Jane Golla.
Nov. 28
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Aidah Casey Rea
Parents: Dakota and Halie Rea. Weight: 6 lbs. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Aiden Rea, Aviee Rea and Aislee Rea. Grandparents: Rachel Wilson, Fort Collins, Colorado; Reed York, Dothan, Alabama; Theresa Rea, Anaconda; Michael Rea, Gill, Colorado. Great-grandparents: Henry and Becky Wilson, Jackson, Mississippi; the late Catherine Cook; Naty Rea, Gill, Colorado; Colleen Duncan, Anaconda.
Nov. 29
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Bo Christopher Bourne
Parents: Quincy and Lyndsi Bourne, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Blake Elizabeth Bourne. Grandparents: Bill and Judy Jonart, Butte; Randy and Andrea Bourne, Shelley, Idaho.