Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births

Nov. 19

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Bex Deschamps Johnson

Parents: Jessica Merkley and Danny Johnson. Weight: 8 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: the late Vince Merkley, Corning, California; David Johnson, Anaheim, California; Melissa and Ty Tyvand, Anaconda; Kathy Johnson, Anaconda; Pat Bradley, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: the late Patricia Brinton Markle, Helena; the late Carson and Elizabeth Merkley, Bly, Oregon; Darrel Ellert, Helena.

Nov. 23

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Whitlee Jane Kelley

Parents: Cody and Karlee Kelley. Weight: 5 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Bryer and Kyson Kelley. Grandparents: Dan and Debi Kelley, Deer Lodge; Jim and Charla Berg, Deer Lodge. Great-grandparents: Phil and Bonnie Berg, Deer Lodge.

Nov. 23

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Johnna Rae Evans

Parents: John and Hannah Evans, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Huntleigh Ann Evans. Grandparents: Mary Ann Hackman, Butte; Jody and John Evans, Butte. Great-grandparents: Dale Evans, Butte.

Nov. 26

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Penelope Jane Ruth Kinka

Parents: Julie and Danny Kinka. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Ken and Sally Kinka; Jim and Jane Golla.

Nov. 28

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Aidah Casey Rea

Parents: Dakota and Halie Rea. Weight: 6 lbs. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Aiden Rea, Aviee Rea and Aislee Rea. Grandparents: Rachel Wilson, Fort Collins, Colorado; Reed York, Dothan, Alabama; Theresa Rea, Anaconda; Michael Rea, Gill, Colorado. Great-grandparents: Henry and Becky Wilson, Jackson, Mississippi; the late Catherine Cook; Naty Rea, Gill, Colorado; Colleen Duncan, Anaconda.

Nov. 29

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Bo Christopher Bourne

Parents: Quincy and Lyndsi Bourne, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Blake Elizabeth Bourne. Grandparents: Bill and Judy Jonart, Butte; Randy and Andrea Bourne, Shelley, Idaho.

