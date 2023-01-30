Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Jan. 24
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Benili Eddi O’Donnell
Parent: Tara O’Donnell, Butte. Weight: 4 lbs. 3 oz. Length: 16.5 in. Siblings: Brock, Blaze, and Braydin O’Donnell, Butte. Grandparent: Terri Schelin, Butte. Great-grandparent: Arline Schelin, Butte.
Jan. 25
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Ryen Wayne Hutton
Parents: Breanna Harrington and Ryen Walsh. Weight: 9 lbs. 9.5 oz. Length: 20½ in.
Jan. 25
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Remi Reign Pierce
Parents: Jaclyn Jaeger and Cody Pierce, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: Elias Pierce. Grandparents: Jenny Hayden; Rob Pierce; Sandy Seybert; John and Julia Jaeger, all of Butte. Great-grandparents: Jim and Sue Sparks; Donna and Mike Jaeger, all of Butte.
Jan. 26
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Rynleigh Jo Campbell
Parents: Rebecca Fein and Joe Campbell, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 7 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Macie Raina and Sophia Campbell. Grandparents: Melinda Padrotti and Steve Campbell, both of Butte. Great-grandparents: Dorothy Combo, Butte; Frank and Connie Padrotti, Butte. Paulette and George Harder, Alberta, Canada.