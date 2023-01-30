 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Jan. 24

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Benili Eddi O’Donnell

Parent: Tara O’Donnell, Butte. Weight: 4 lbs. 3 oz. Length: 16.5 in. Siblings: Brock, Blaze, and Braydin O’Donnell, Butte. Grandparent: Terri Schelin, Butte. Great-grandparent: Arline Schelin, Butte.

Jan. 25

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Ryen Wayne Hutton 

Parents: Breanna Harrington and Ryen Walsh. Weight:  9 lbs. 9.5 oz. Length: 20½ in. 

Jan. 25

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Remi Reign Pierce

Parents: Jaclyn Jaeger and Cody Pierce, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: Elias Pierce. Grandparents: Jenny Hayden; Rob Pierce; Sandy Seybert; John and Julia Jaeger, all of Butte. Great-grandparents: Jim and Sue Sparks; Donna and Mike Jaeger, all of Butte. 

Jan. 26

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Rynleigh Jo Campbell

Parents: Rebecca Fein and Joe Campbell, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 7 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Macie Raina and Sophia Campbell. Grandparents: Melinda Padrotti and Steve Campbell, both of Butte. Great-grandparents: Dorothy Combo, Butte; Frank and Connie Padrotti, Butte. Paulette and George Harder, Alberta, Canada.

