Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Jan. 28

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Lochlann Aksel Wanner

Parents: Scott and Krystal Wanner, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Eleanor and Nolan. Grandparents: Nolan and Sheila Wanner, Clancy; Tina Crummett and Tom Gordon, Butte; Mark and Joanne Kane, Marysville, Washington. Great-grandparents: Richard and Leann Kane, Marysville, Washington; Elizabeth (Betty) Carroll, Floyds Knobs, Indiana.

Feb. 11

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Mari Althea Goodluck

Parents: Bethany Freemont and Shylon ThreeIrons, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 8 oz. Siblings: Rai’Lei ThreeIrons, Xzander ThreeIrons and Grayson ThreeIrons. Grandparents: Mari Freemont; and Colleen Goodluck.

Feb. 14

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Charles Joseph Miller

Parents: Jeff and Sarah Miller, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Riley Daniel Miller and Tyler Michael Miller. Grandparents: Joe and Jill Read, Ronan; Mary McCollum, Ronan; and Sharon Graham, Deer Lodge.

Feb. 15

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Karter Vivian Gillespie

Parents: Conor Gillespie and Katalena West, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Konner West. Grandparents: Dawn Gillespie; John Gillespie Jr., Butte; Natalie West; Ken West, Butte. Great-grandparents: Melvin Case; Beverly Case, Butte; John Gillespie; Pat Gillespie, Wise River; Kathy Woods; Charlie Woods; Maryann Runer West, Butte. 

Feb. 15

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Samuel Joseph Phillips

Parents: David and Dawn Phillips, Deer Lodge. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Michael Phillips. Grandparents: Karen and Butch Phillips, Deer Lodge; Rose and Keith Blevins, Charlo. Great-grandparents: Elsie Phillips, Deer Lodge.

Feb. 18

In St. James Healthcare

Twin girls: Amberlee Dawn Parini, Mira Jane Parini

Parents: Sierrah and William Parini, Butte. Amberlee: 3 lbs., 9 oz. Mira: 3 lbs., 8 oz. Amberlee: 16½ in. Mira: 17 in. Siblings: Shyla Renae Parini, Mikale Jean Parini. Grandparents: William A. Parini, Butte; Dennis and Karen Worley, Newport, Washington. 

Feb. 19

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Thomas Clyde Crawford

Parents: Lee Crawford and Mary Gane. Weight: 8 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Paulo Juan, Damon Pilot, Lee Thomas. Grandparents: Thomas and Mary Crawford, Philipsburg.

Feb. 20

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Audrie Marie Haviland

Parents: Coda and Corey Haviland. Weight: 7 lbs., 1.4 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Reta Elaine Haviland. Grandparents: Julie and Rich Haviland.

