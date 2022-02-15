Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Feb. 2
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Arielle Feather Crowe
Parents: Gabriela Staples and Aaron Crowe, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Xandyr David.
Feb. 4
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Livvy Rye Lovshin
Parents: Levi and McKenzie Lovshin. Weight: 7 lbs., 14.2 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Gary Lovshin; Teresa McGrath; Brian and Stacey Doherty.
Feb. 7
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Landyn Karter Cole
Parents: Bryson Cole and Krislynn Moon, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Musson Cole and Octavia Cole. Grandparents: Jamie Moore, Butte; Brandy Bont, Livingston; Mike Lord, Minnesota; Daniel Miller, Livingston.
Feb. 8
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Maisyn Renee Walsh
Parents: Shanden Taylor and Arthur Walsh. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Grandparents: Laurie and Allen Taylor; Carol Yakawich and Bud Walsh.
Feb. 8
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Amilianna Laura Marie Herrly
Parents: Tiffany Easterday and Ken Herrly, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Alyna Boudreau, Ilias Boudreau and Ulian Boudreau. Grandparents: Paul Easterday, Butte; Lynnelle Crane, Butte; Jim Herrly, Belgrade; Sondra Herrly, Belgrade. Great-grandparents: Betty Herrly, Butte; Ken Herrly, Butte.
Feb. 10
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Everly Clarke Smith
Parents: Paul and Laykin Smith. Weight: 6 lbs., 11.7 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Richard Smith and Teresa Karsky. Great-grandparents: Betty Doctor; Viola Paluck; Jeri Barnes; and Sheryl Ofenham.