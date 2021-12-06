 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

  • 0

Area Births

Dec. 1

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Edyson John McIntosh

Parents: Julia and John McIntosh. Weight: 8 lbs., 2.9 oz. Length: 20 in.

Dec. 2

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Alexis Camille Hildreth

Parents: Devon and Maya Hildreth, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Nyssa Hildreth and Evylin Hildreth. Grandparents: Brian and Lisa Hildreth, Billings; Todd and Camille Sellers, Kalispell. Great-grandparents: Ed and Eathal Hildreth, Butte. 

Dec. 3

People are also reading…

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Charlie Ann Richards

Parents: Jaimee and Charles Richards. Weight: 6 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Scott and Cindy Paffhausen, Butte; Chuck and Debbie Richards. Great-grandparents: Wayne and Patty Paffhausen, Butte; Gay Daily, Butte; Walter Johns, Missoula; Judy Dolan, Butte.

Dec. 4

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Brody James Smith

Parents: Cory Smith and KC Duvall, Anaconda. Weight: 5 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Robert Smith and Wyatt Smith. Grandparents: Lisa Conklin, Anaconda; the late Robert Smith; Dwayne and Lori Shearman, Bozeman; Jim Duvall, Grass Range. Great-grandparents: Sharon Smith, Anaconda; Sherry Gonzales, Anaconda.

Dec. 4

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Laythan David Shriver  

Parents: Kayli Jankord and Brennan Shriver, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Barrett Ethan Hollister-Shriver. Grandparents: Nikki Hamilton, Butte; Zakk Shriver, Napavine, Washington; Tanya Aho, Elma, Washington. Great-grandparents: Marcy Cormier, Elma, Washington; Leo Cormier, Elma, Washington; Denette Bowen-Aho and Randy Aho, Elma, Washington.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News