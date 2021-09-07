Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births
Aug. 23
In St. James Healthcare
Twins:
Girl: Jeorgie Paulette Burke
Boy: Jackie Paul Burke
Parent: Rebecca Burke, Butte. Girl: 5 lbs., 10 oz.; 19 in. Boy weight: 5 lbs., 12 oz.; 19¼ in. Sibling: Jared Burke. Grandparents: George and Carla Zugel, Tamarack, Minnesota. Great-grandparents: Paul Miller, Butte; Paulette Miller.
Aug. 23
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Cooper Cole Garrison
Parents: Daniel and Patricia Garrison. Weight: 7 lbs., 12.4 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Kadynce, Haley, Nataley and Lucas Garrison. Grandparents: Earl and Lisa Sholey, Butte; Christina Nielsen, Butte; Gary and Vicki Denning, Helena; Doug Garrison, Butte. Great-grandparents: Vanita Maynard, Butte; Clancy and Rosa Nerbonne, Butte; Patricia Leinhart, Butte.
Aug. 24
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Aurora Rae Gordon
Parents: Lillian Newberg and Alexander Gordon. Weight: 6 lbs., 1.1 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Julian and Arianna. Grandparents: Bridget and Sean Gordon; Steven Newberg and Josi Sargent.
Sept. 3
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Jozie Lee Harper Schalk
Parents: Cari and Joe Schalk, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Rick and Diane Schalk, Butte; Bob and Kathy Lee, Victor.
Sept. 5
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Benjamin Lee Allen Gardiner
Parents: Kaitlynn Herndon and Tyler Gardiner, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Joseph Herndon and Aubriella Herndon. Grandparents: Mary Herndon, Butte; Teresa Gardiner, Helena; Tim Gardiner, Helena.
Sept. 5
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Amelia Ann Curnow
Parents: Shane Curnow and Layna Vaughn. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Lincoln Vaughn and Laci Henderson, Butte; Dan Curnow and Sandy Curnow, Butte. Great-grandparents: Nancy Henderson; Mollie Vaughn; Larry Henderson; Ron Vaughn.