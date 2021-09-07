 Skip to main content
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed
Area Births

Aug. 23

In St. James Healthcare

Twins:

Girl: Jeorgie Paulette Burke

Boy: Jackie Paul Burke

Parent: Rebecca Burke, Butte. Girl: 5 lbs., 10 oz.; 19 in. Boy weight: 5 lbs., 12 oz.; 19¼ in. Sibling: Jared Burke. Grandparents: George and Carla Zugel, Tamarack, Minnesota. Great-grandparents: Paul Miller, Butte; Paulette Miller.

Aug. 23

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Cooper Cole Garrison

Parents: Daniel and Patricia Garrison. Weight: 7 lbs., 12.4 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Kadynce, Haley, Nataley and Lucas Garrison. Grandparents: Earl and Lisa Sholey, Butte; Christina Nielsen, Butte; Gary and Vicki Denning, Helena; Doug Garrison, Butte. Great-grandparents: Vanita Maynard, Butte; Clancy and Rosa Nerbonne, Butte; Patricia Leinhart, Butte.  

Aug. 24

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Aurora Rae Gordon

Parents: Lillian Newberg and Alexander Gordon. Weight: 6 lbs., 1.1 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Julian and Arianna. Grandparents: Bridget and Sean Gordon; Steven Newberg and Josi Sargent.

­­­­­­­­­­Sept. 3

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Jozie Lee Harper Schalk

Parents: Cari and Joe Schalk, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Rick and Diane Schalk, Butte; Bob and Kathy Lee, Victor.  

Sept. 5

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Benjamin Lee Allen Gardiner

Parents: Kaitlynn Herndon and Tyler Gardiner, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Joseph Herndon and Aubriella Herndon. Grandparents: Mary Herndon, Butte; Teresa Gardiner, Helena; Tim Gardiner, Helena.

­Sept. 5

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Amelia Ann Curnow

Parents: Shane Curnow and Layna Vaughn. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Lincoln Vaughn and Laci Henderson, Butte; Dan Curnow and Sandy Curnow, Butte. Great-grandparents: Nancy Henderson; Mollie Vaughn; Larry Henderson; Ron Vaughn.

