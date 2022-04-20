 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

April 16 

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Hunter Michael Sexton

Parents: Kelly Sexton and Julia Sexton, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Anastasia Sexton. Grandparents: Ronald Sexton and Kristie Sexton, Joseph Janicke and Debra Janicke.

April 14

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Payton Grace Smith

Parents: Sara and Josh Smith; Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Sage Lee Nicole Smith. Grandparents: Barbara Nabors, Butte; Robert Nabors Sr., Whitefish; Julie and Mark Cunningham, Scotland; Lee Smith, Scotland.

April 16

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Nikolai Dey Silka Hoffman

Parents: Courtnay Silka and Zach Hoffman; Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Marcia Maddux and Jerry Strutzel, Butte. Great-grandparents: Carol Stecker, Harlingen, Texas; Carolynn and Joe Rogers, Butte.

April 18 

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Cimorene Olivia Renee Bond

Parents: Trevor Bond and Melody Bond; Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Hunter Bond and Aiden Bond. Grandparents: Verne and Olivia Brown, Butte; Renee Bond, Butte; Aaron Bond, Sacramento, California.

April 18 

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Amyx Michelle Williams

Parents: Mike and Diane Williams. Weight: 6 lbs. 6.3 oz. Length: 17½ in. Siblings: Michael and Annalynn. Grandparents: Ron and Jane Collins, Deer Lodge; Gordon and the late Elizabeth Amyx, Idaho. Great-grandparents: the late Jay and Martha Amyx; the late Ted and June Saurer.

