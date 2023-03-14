March 1
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Eleanor Grace Stokke
Parents: Morgan and Chris Stokke. Weight: 6 lbs. 4.5 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Wini and Chuck Stokke; Kelly and Bill Bermingham. Great-grandparent: Martha Bermingham.
March 2
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Aliya Madilynn Hanson
Parents: Ashley Farmer and Chris Hanson, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Carsyn Gustafson and Stella Gustafson. Grandparents: Kim and Randy McCarty, Butte; Lisa and Steve Hanson, Townsend. Great-grandparent: Dixie Smith, Bozeman.
March 8
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Declan Reid Lavelle
Parents: Kevin Lavelle and Teal Allick. Weight: 6 lbs. 3.4 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Finley and Maggie. Grandparents: Linda Weist, Anaconda; Larris and Marla Allick, Anaconda; Jessie Allick, Anaconda.
March 12
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Tyler Lee Burgett
Parents: Brandon L. Burgett and Sarah Rose Moreno. Weight: 9 lbs. Length: 21¼ in. Grandparents: Tammy Burgett, Butte; Elana Moreno, Butte. Great-grandparent: Diane Telling, Butte.
March 13
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Braelyn Magnolia Smith
Parents: Craig and Katie Smith, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Brooklyn and Brendalyn Smith. Grandparents: Rob and Mary Ann Smith, Butte.